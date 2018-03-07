Royals' Ned Yost on why he refuses to exchange lineup cards before a game

Manager Ned Yost never budged from behind the protect screen Wednesday when the lineup cards were exchanged before the Royals' Cactus League game against the Brewers.
As usual, third-base coach Mike Jirschele did that chore, even though the Brewers had Ned Yost IV bring their lineup card out. That's Yost's son, who is the hitting coach for the Brewers' Class AAA affiliate in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Yost has been a major-league manager for 2,220 games over 14 years, but he has taken the lineup card out just twice. And once was because he got "snookered."
"I've never done it in all the games I've ever managed, and I got snookered into doing it the first time I wasn't going to do," Yost said. "I talked to Felipe Alou, who I've got a lot of respect for.
"We were playing the Giants and we were talking before the game, and he said, 'OK, I'll see you out there,' and I took that to mean the lineup card, and I didn't really want to take it out, but I took it out, and he sat in the dugout and sent somebody else. I said that's it, I'm never doing it again."
Yost relented one other time: when umpire Tim McClelland worked his 4,000th game in 2012.
"They asked me if I would take it out because it was special to him, so I did out of respect to Tim," Yost said.
So why the aversion to such a simple activity?
"I'm not big on the idle chit-chat factor with the umpires and the opposing team, and Jirsch is," Yost said. "So, I let Jirsch do it."
OK, so we've established this is not Yost's favorite activity, but that was his son at home plate on Wednesday.
Well, the thing is, Yost sees his son regularly during spring training.
"He comes over," Yost said, "and freeloads dinner twice a week anyway."
