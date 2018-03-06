Eric Hosmer says Mike Moustakas being unsigned 'raises a lot of red flags'

First baseman Eric Hosmer got his big payday.
After 10 years either with the Royals or one of their minor-league affiliates, Hosmer became a free agent last November and got a huge contract from the San Diego Padres. But that eight-year, $144 million deal wasn't reached until spring training had started as Major League Baseball's offseason was in a deep freeze.
One of the players still looking for a team is the Royals' single-season home-run record holder, Mike Moustakas.
On Monday, Hosmer spoke to USA Today's Bob Nightengale about some of the big-name free agents on the market, such as Moustakas, Carlos Gomez, Greg Holland, Lance Lynn and Jake Arrieta.
That doesn't sit well with Hosmer.
“I don’t think all of the teams are trying to be competitive or doing everything they can to protect the integrity of the game," Hosmer told Nightengale. "If that was the case, why are guys like Carlos Gonzalez and Mike Moustakas still on the market? That raises a lot of red flags."
Moustakas is just 29 years old, and Hosmer believes his experience could help any team.
“That’s why it’s so hard to grasp that Moose and some of these guys don’t have jobs," Hosmer said. "These guys bring that professionalism on a day-to-day basis. ...
“Have you heard anything about Moose?’’ Anything at all? I’d love to have him here. It’s just so weird.’’
