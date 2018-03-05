Rob Riggle met Bo Jackson at Royals' camp. Guess who was star-struck.

More Videos

Danny Duffy’s Alaskan Malamute, Sadie, in her seventh year at Royals spring training 1:02

Danny Duffy’s Alaskan Malamute, Sadie, in her seventh year at Royals spring training

Pause
To save their basketball season, a Texas high school combined its girls and boys teams 1:17

To save their basketball season, a Texas high school combined its girls and boys teams

COMMERCIAL: Cyprus Air Heating, Cooling and Fireplaces featuring fake Donald Trump and Kirk Cousins 1:33

COMMERCIAL: Cyprus Air Heating, Cooling and Fireplaces featuring fake Donald Trump and Kirk Cousins

See how Genie Bouchard's Super Bowl bet all played out on Twitter 1:05

See how Genie Bouchard's Super Bowl bet all played out on Twitter

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 1:58

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 0:34

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game 0:46

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game

Fist-bumping toddler is getting some Royals swag 0:57

Fist-bumping toddler is getting some Royals swag

Rob Riggle and his son George stopped by Royals spring training and happened to run into former Royal Bo Jackson, who is a guest instructor for the week. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star
Rob Riggle and his son George stopped by Royals spring training and happened to run into former Royal Bo Jackson, who is a guest instructor for the week. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Rob Riggle met Bo Jackson at Royals' camp. Guess who was star-struck.

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

March 05, 2018 10:19 AM

On his first day as the Royals' spring-training guest instructor, Bo Jackson made sure one kid got the message he was trying to deliver:

Don't miss school.

Jackson wasn't talking with a Royals minor-league player, of course. He was chatting with George Riggle, the 8-year-old son of actor/Big Slick star Rob Riggle.

Riggle, a Shawnee Mission South graduate who also attended Kansas, makes an annual trip to Surprise, Ariz., with his wife, Tiffany, and their son and daughter, Abby.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Sunday, the trip to camp meant meeting Jackson, who is back with the Royals for the first time since he electrified fans in Kansas City during his playing days in the late 80s.

Jackson made sure George Riggle was heading back to school Monday despite spending part of Sunday at Royals camp. George's dad, who has starred in movies ("The Hangover," "12 Strong") and television ("The Daily Show," "Modern Family") was the one who seemed star-struck.

"This was one of the coolest things," Riggle told The Star's John Sleezer. "Every time I come to spring training, something cool happens. Whether it's Hall of Famer George Brett teaching my son, giving him some batting tips. Or Mike Sweeney, playing with my son, giving him some hitting tips or fielding tips from (Alex) Gordon.

"Well, today, got to meet Bo Jackson, legendary Royal. I think he was voted greatest athlete of the 20th century, so that's pretty cool and that happened today, which is amazing. So, yeah, great day."

You can see more in the video above.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Danny Duffy’s Alaskan Malamute, Sadie, in her seventh year at Royals spring training 1:02

Danny Duffy’s Alaskan Malamute, Sadie, in her seventh year at Royals spring training

Pause
To save their basketball season, a Texas high school combined its girls and boys teams 1:17

To save their basketball season, a Texas high school combined its girls and boys teams

COMMERCIAL: Cyprus Air Heating, Cooling and Fireplaces featuring fake Donald Trump and Kirk Cousins 1:33

COMMERCIAL: Cyprus Air Heating, Cooling and Fireplaces featuring fake Donald Trump and Kirk Cousins

See how Genie Bouchard's Super Bowl bet all played out on Twitter 1:05

See how Genie Bouchard's Super Bowl bet all played out on Twitter

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 1:58

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 0:34

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game 0:46

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game

Fist-bumping toddler is getting some Royals swag 0:57

Fist-bumping toddler is getting some Royals swag

Danny Duffy’s Alaskan Malamute, Sadie, in her seventh year at Royals spring training

View More Video