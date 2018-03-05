Rob Riggle met Bo Jackson at Royals' camp. Guess who was star-struck.

On his first day as the Royals' spring-training guest instructor, Bo Jackson made sure one kid got the message he was trying to deliver:
Don't miss school.
Jackson wasn't talking with a Royals minor-league player, of course. He was chatting with George Riggle, the 8-year-old son of actor/Big Slick star Rob Riggle.
Riggle, a Shawnee Mission South graduate who also attended Kansas, makes an annual trip to Surprise, Ariz., with his wife, Tiffany, and their son and daughter, Abby.
On Sunday, the trip to camp meant meeting Jackson, who is back with the Royals for the first time since he electrified fans in Kansas City during his playing days in the late 80s.
Jackson made sure George Riggle was heading back to school Monday despite spending part of Sunday at Royals camp. George's dad, who has starred in movies ("The Hangover," "12 Strong") and television ("The Daily Show," "Modern Family") was the one who seemed star-struck.
"This was one of the coolest things," Riggle told The Star's John Sleezer. "Every time I come to spring training, something cool happens. Whether it's Hall of Famer George Brett teaching my son, giving him some batting tips. Or Mike Sweeney, playing with my son, giving him some hitting tips or fielding tips from (Alex) Gordon.
"Well, today, got to meet Bo Jackson, legendary Royal. I think he was voted greatest athlete of the 20th century, so that's pretty cool and that happened today, which is amazing. So, yeah, great day."
You can see more in the video above.
