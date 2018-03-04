Bo Jackson had shoulder replacement surgery last year for injury suffered as a Royal

The Royals have acquired Bo Jackson from the White Sox. Sort of.
Jackson, who played for the Royals and then went to the White Sox after injuring his hip while playing football with the Raiders, was at Royals camp Sunday for the start of a short stint as a guest instructor.
"I have actually been doing it every year up until this year with the White Sox," Jackson told reporters.
Jackson last played for the Royals in 1990, but he said it was a familiar feeling slipping on a jersey.
"It's just like riding a bicycle, man. I just have to go up a size," Jackson quipped.. "It's fun being back here, because this (organization) is where it all started for me. ... It's always good to, as they say to come back home to see family."
Jackson also revealed that he had surgery last summer for an injury he suffered during his time with the Royals. In 1990, Jackson and the Royals faced Deion Sanders and the Yankees. It was a high-profile game, and Jackson raised his game, hitting three home runs. He almost robbed Sanders of a hit on a diving attempt, but Jackson injured his shoulder on the play and ended up missing six weeks.
"I actually had shoulder replacement surgery last July, and it's a baseball injury, believe it or not," Jackson said. "Diving at the ball in the Yankee game that night I hit the three home runs that Deion Sanders hit.
"That finally caught up with me. I kind of felt something bugging me about 2 1/2 years ago. And within 2 1/2 years, it went from just a little bump to where I couldn't lift my arm to put on deodorant."
According to the University of Washington, a shoulder replacement procedure involves replacing an arthritic ball "with a smooth metal ball fixed to the arm bone (humerus) by a stem that fits within it."
You can hear more on what Jackson said about working as a guest instructor in the video above, but he said he's not worried about the Royals' minor-leaguers being star-struck.
"I think anyone that's trying to make it to the top of this game will accept any type of advice or knowledge from somebody that has been there," Jackson said..
