'Best offseason ever.' Mike Moustakas shows off photos of new baby son

It's still the offseason for free agent third baseman Mike Moustakas.
If Royals fans – or baseball fans, for that matter – wondered if he was angry about not having signed a fat contract with a new team at this point, well, the opposite is true (which is what Lorenzo Cain noted).
Moustakas shared photos of his newborn son, Michael Carter, who entered this world on Saturday morning. Moustakas and his' wife, Stephanie, are already the proud parents to an 18-month-old daughter, Mila, and they were thrilled at the new addition.
"Best offseason ever," Moustakas wrote on Twitter. "This morning we were blessed with a beautiful baby boy. Michael Carter Moustakas. My wife is an absolute rockstar. I love our growing family."
Never miss a local story.
There is precedent for the Moustakas' having a baby when Mike is not playing. Mila was born while he was on the disabled list in 2016 because of a knee injury.
Moustakas shared photos of his new pride and joy on Instagram and Twitter. Take a look (there are three photos in the Instagram post):
Comments