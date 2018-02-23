'Hot Talent Lava' T-shirts now being worn by Padres players at spring training

Agent Scott Boras provided a bit of humor during the Padres' news conference this week to introduce first baseman Eric Hosmer.
Boras was talking about the wave of talent coming from the Padres' minor-league system and he made an, uh, unusual analogy.
“I think the organization is a volcano of hot talent lava,” Boras said. “To turn that lava into major league rock, that’s a hard thing to do. It’s a very, very difficult thing to do. … What Eric Hosmer brings is he went through all that in Kansas City. He along with many people were all prospects. They were, too, that major league lava, and they turned into championship rocks. When you can have a young veteran champion, I think your chances of guiding lava into rocks are pretty good, and I think that’s the destiny and the plan."
Hot talent lava was being touted as a new name for a band or fantasy football teams.
When Boras made the comment, Hosmer smiled. Perhaps it was then that Hosmer decided he needed to make shirts for his new teammates.
On Friday, the Padres players wore shirts that said #HotTalentLava on the front and #MajorLeagueRock on the back.
Here is a look at the shirts:
#Padres players are sporting these #HotTalentLava t-shirts today, courtesy of @TheRealHos35: pic.twitter.com/TWX2tuTd88— Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) February 23, 2018
“It’s a funny thing we can put on some shirts and joke around about,” Hosmer told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “But when you really think into it, it makes some sense. That’s what we’re trying to do, mold these guys into young champions.”
