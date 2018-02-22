Jocelyne Larocque of Canada held her silver medal after losing to the United States in the women’s gold medal hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea.
Canadian hockey player who took off silver medal was later ordered to wear it

By Pete Grathoff

February 22, 2018 02:02 PM

Canadian hockey player Jocelyne Larocque wore her silver medal for all of 2 seconds during a ceremony Thursday after a tough shootout loss to the U.S. team at the Winter Olympics.

After an Olympic official placed the medal around Larocque’s neck, she took it off and kept it off for 30 minutes, according to the Globe and Mail.

The video of her removing the medal was widely shared, and by Thursday afternoon, NBC’s video had more than 275,000 views alone.

But the Globe and Mail reported that an International Ice Hockey Federation official met Larocque outside the team’s locker room and told her the “legal” reasons why she couldn’t refuse to wear it. It was against the rules, she was told.

“(It was) just hard,” Larocque told reporters, per the Chicago Tribune. “We were going for gold.”

There was no word on whether or not Larocque actually ever did wear the medal.

Here is the moment when she removed it:

Was that bad sportsmanship? Reaction was mixed:

