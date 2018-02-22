Canadian hockey player who took off silver medal was later ordered to wear it

Canadian hockey player Jocelyne Larocque wore her silver medal for all of 2 seconds during a ceremony Thursday after a tough shootout loss to the U.S. team at the Winter Olympics.
After an Olympic official placed the medal around Larocque’s neck, she took it off and kept it off for 30 minutes, according to the Globe and Mail.
The video of her removing the medal was widely shared, and by Thursday afternoon, NBC’s video had more than 275,000 views alone.
But the Globe and Mail reported that an International Ice Hockey Federation official met Larocque outside the team’s locker room and told her the “legal” reasons why she couldn’t refuse to wear it. It was against the rules, she was told.
Never miss a local story.
“(It was) just hard,” Larocque told reporters, per the Chicago Tribune. “We were going for gold.”
There was no word on whether or not Larocque actually ever did wear the medal.
Here is the moment when she removed it:
Canada's Jocelyne Larocque took off her silver medal immediately after receiving it. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/wS6s9ulmoA pic.twitter.com/CcjiKOd58W— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2018
Was that bad sportsmanship? Reaction was mixed:
Saw a Canadian player take her silver medal off IMMEDIATELY. I get that. This is such a bitter pill for a team that expects excellence.— Ryan Schuiling (@RyanSchuiling) February 22, 2018
#JocelyneLarocque you are an embarrassment to Canada and Manitoba not even wearing your silver medal. Ripped it off once it was put on. Maybe you should concentrate on less turnovers instead of embarrassing your province and country— Bobbyorama (@BobbyBoucher204) February 22, 2018
If you don’t understand why the Canadian took off her silver medal then you don’t really understand sports. Show me a good loser and I’ll show you a loser.— Todd Anderson (@TandersonMSU) February 22, 2018
#USAvsCAN Okay, who else is going to call out Canadas Jocelyne Larocque for being TOTALLY unsportsmanlike by taking off the silver medal. Horrible look #NoClass— Tim S. AKA BoogeyMan (@TheBoogeyPage) February 22, 2018
It’s her silver medal. Whoever wins a medal, it belongs to them. Take it off, throw it into the crowd, melt it down and make a chain, whatever you want.— Adam _____ (@adamblank17) February 22, 2018
Shut up.
Can we talk about the Canadian who took off her silver medal immediately after receiving it? #poorsport #GoTeamUSA— Elizabeth Thorndike (@ethorndike) February 22, 2018
To ANYONE bashing the Canadian player for taking off her silver medal... you clearly have zero concept of competitive sports or nature. You have no idea the heartbreak that she is feeling. Get over it... this is not a big deal— Mark Sauer (@MarkSweetnSauer) February 22, 2018
If I was Canadian then I would be embarrassed and ashamed of #JocelyneLarocque for taking the silver medal off after getting it. The US lost 4 times and you didn’t see them be sore losers. They were disappointed but sucked it up each time.— Kelsey (@iAmKelsey91) February 22, 2018
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments