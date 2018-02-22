Danny Duffy trolls teammate after Texas Tech loss puts KU alone in first in Big 12

Here’s a shocking development*: Kansas is all alone atop the Big 12 men’s basketball standings.
*Actually, that’s not surprising at all, right? Happens every year, no matter the gloomy outlook from some Jayhawks fans
Texas Tech lost 79-71 to Oklahoma State on Wednesday night and missed out on a chance to stay even with KU in the Big 12 standings.
As many Kansas City sports fans know, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains a vocal fan of the Tech basketball team, because that’s he played for the Red Raiders football team.
Another professional athlete in KC also played at Tech: Royals pitcher Nathan Karns.
So, after the Red Raiders loss, Royals left-hander Danny Duffy couldn’t resist having a little fun with Karns. Duffy retweeted Oklahoma State’s tweet that included the final score:
.@NathanKarns im sorry for your loss. https://t.co/8smu7vNPUj— Danny Duffy (@duffkc41) February 22, 2018
Short and to the point.
Duffy is not a huge Jayhawks fan, but he is a clubhouse prankster, so this likely had less to do with his excitement over KU being in first in the Big 12 and more to do with giving a teammate a hard time.
Karns took it in stride.
Always a good day to be a Red Raider #WreckEm— Nathan Karns (@NathanKarns) February 22, 2018
