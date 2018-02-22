Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy.
For Pete's Sake

For Pete's Sake

Danny Duffy trolls teammate after Texas Tech loss puts KU alone in first in Big 12

By Pete Grathoff

February 22, 2018 08:50 AM

Here’s a shocking development*: Kansas is all alone atop the Big 12 men’s basketball standings.

*Actually, that’s not surprising at all, right? Happens every year, no matter the gloomy outlook from some Jayhawks fans

Texas Tech lost 79-71 to Oklahoma State on Wednesday night and missed out on a chance to stay even with KU in the Big 12 standings.

As many Kansas City sports fans know, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains a vocal fan of the Tech basketball team, because that’s he played for the Red Raiders football team.

Another professional athlete in KC also played at Tech: Royals pitcher Nathan Karns.

So, after the Red Raiders loss, Royals left-hander Danny Duffy couldn’t resist having a little fun with Karns. Duffy retweeted Oklahoma State’s tweet that included the final score:

Short and to the point.

Duffy is not a huge Jayhawks fan, but he is a clubhouse prankster, so this likely had less to do with his excitement over KU being in first in the Big 12 and more to do with giving a teammate a hard time.

Karns took it in stride.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

