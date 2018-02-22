Filthy deke move that won gold for U.S. women’s hockey team has a nickname

This was late-night television at its best.
The U.S. women’s hockey team beat Canada in a shootout and won the gold medal at the Winter Olympics in South Korea. The game took place early Thursday, but it was shown in the United States on Wednesday night. It was the first time in 20 years that the Americans took gold in that event.
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson made a savage deke move and scored against Canada’s Shannon Szabados to give the United States the lead in the shootout. U.S. goalie Maddie Rooney stoned Meghan Agosta to end it.
Highlights of Lamoureux-Davidson’s deke lit up social media. It seems that she’s practiced that move in the past and it had given her troubles. In fact, she gave it a nickname.
“I’ve done that thousands of times around tires just set out on open ice,” Lamoureux-Davidson told the BBC. “It’s called ‘Oops, I did it again’ and I’m just thrilled beyond words.
“I’ve butchered it a thousand times, ran into tires, tripped over tires just working on my hands. I’m just glad it worked out this time. This victory is special and it’s going to give us an even bigger platform to make a bigger difference.”
Britney Spears should be proud.
Here is the move:
“It’s a move that our coach Peter Elander worked on with us over the last four years, not just on the goalie, but against defenders,” Twin sister Monique Lamoureux-Morando told the BBC.
“We’ve screwed it up plenty of times, but she pulled the perfect time to pull it off.”
Viewers were floored by the move. Here is but a small sample:
She's a legend.
Here is the whole shootout:
Canada’s Jocelyne Larocque caused a bit of a stir with her reaction to winning the silver medal. After she received the medal, Larocque immediately removed it.
And finally, this is the moment when the U.S. team heard the anthem being played:
