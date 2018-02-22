Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored the game-winning goal in the shootout against Canada.
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored the game-winning goal in the shootout against Canada. Nathan Denette The Associated Press
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored the game-winning goal in the shootout against Canada. Nathan Denette The Associated Press
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Filthy deke move that won gold for U.S. women’s hockey team has a nickname

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

February 22, 2018 07:46 AM

This was late-night television at its best.

The U.S. women’s hockey team beat Canada in a shootout and won the gold medal at the Winter Olympics in South Korea. The game took place early Thursday, but it was shown in the United States on Wednesday night. It was the first time in 20 years that the Americans took gold in that event.

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson made a savage deke move and scored against Canada’s Shannon Szabados to give the United States the lead in the shootout. U.S. goalie Maddie Rooney stoned Meghan Agosta to end it.

Highlights of Lamoureux-Davidson’s deke lit up social media. It seems that she’s practiced that move in the past and it had given her troubles. In fact, she gave it a nickname.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I’ve done that thousands of times around tires just set out on open ice,” Lamoureux-Davidson told the BBC. “It’s called ‘Oops, I did it again’ and I’m just thrilled beyond words.

“I’ve butchered it a thousand times, ran into tires, tripped over tires just working on my hands. I’m just glad it worked out this time. This victory is special and it’s going to give us an even bigger platform to make a bigger difference.”

Britney Spears should be proud.

Here is the move:

“It’s a move that our coach Peter Elander worked on with us over the last four years, not just on the goalie, but against defenders,” Twin sister Monique Lamoureux-Morando told the BBC.

“We’ve screwed it up plenty of times, but she pulled the perfect time to pull it off.”

Viewers were floored by the move. Here is but a small sample:

Here is the whole shootout:

Canada’s Jocelyne Larocque caused a bit of a stir with her reaction to winning the silver medal. After she received the medal, Larocque immediately removed it.

And finally, this is the moment when the U.S. team heard the anthem being played:

More Videos

To save their basketball season, a Texas high school combined its girls and boys teams 1:17

To save their basketball season, a Texas high school combined its girls and boys teams

Pause
COMMERCIAL: Cyprus Air Heating, Cooling and Fireplaces featuring fake Donald Trump and Kirk Cousins 1:33

COMMERCIAL: Cyprus Air Heating, Cooling and Fireplaces featuring fake Donald Trump and Kirk Cousins

See how Genie Bouchard's Super Bowl bet all played out on Twitter 1:05

See how Genie Bouchard's Super Bowl bet all played out on Twitter

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 1:58

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 0:34

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game 0:46

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game

Fist-bumping toddler is getting some Royals swag 0:57

Fist-bumping toddler is getting some Royals swag

Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar 0:57

Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar

Sights and sounds from a recent Kansas City Mavericks practice help explain a few differences between NHL and Olympic play, as well as some fast facts about the sport. Jill Toyoshiba The Kansas City Star

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

To save their basketball season, a Texas high school combined its girls and boys teams 1:17

To save their basketball season, a Texas high school combined its girls and boys teams

Pause
COMMERCIAL: Cyprus Air Heating, Cooling and Fireplaces featuring fake Donald Trump and Kirk Cousins 1:33

COMMERCIAL: Cyprus Air Heating, Cooling and Fireplaces featuring fake Donald Trump and Kirk Cousins

See how Genie Bouchard's Super Bowl bet all played out on Twitter 1:05

See how Genie Bouchard's Super Bowl bet all played out on Twitter

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 1:58

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 0:34

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game 0:46

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game

Fist-bumping toddler is getting some Royals swag 0:57

Fist-bumping toddler is getting some Royals swag

Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar 0:57

Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar

To save their basketball season, a Texas high school combined its girls and boys teams

View More Video