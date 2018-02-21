Germany celebrated after a video review determined that Patrick Reimer scored a goal during the overtime period of the quarterfinal round of the men’s hockey game against Sweden at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea.
German announcers lose it after Germany stuns Sweden in Olympic hockey

By Pete Grathoff

February 21, 2018 11:08 AM

“Glaubst Du an Wunder? JA!!!!!”

That’s how you would translate “Do you believe in miracle? YES!!!!!” to German. I think.

It wasn’t quite on par with the U.S. victory over the Soviet Union in the 1980 Olympics, but Germany advanced to the Olympic semifinals with a 4-3 overtime win over Sweden on Wednesday in a quarterfinal game.

Germany hasn’t won an Olympic hockey medal since 1976 in Innsbruck when West Germany took bronze, while Sweden has won six medals, including two golds, in that time.

But on Wednesday, the Germans got the winner from Patrick Reimer. Here is the goal:

The goal was reviewed, and when the referee announced it counted, the German announcers went nuts:

No talk of miracles, but those guys were excited. Next up for Germany: a semifinal game against Canada.

