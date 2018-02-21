German announcers lose it after Germany stuns Sweden in Olympic hockey

“Glaubst Du an Wunder? JA!!!!!”
That’s how you would translate “Do you believe in miracle? YES!!!!!” to German. I think.
It wasn’t quite on par with the U.S. victory over the Soviet Union in the 1980 Olympics, but Germany advanced to the Olympic semifinals with a 4-3 overtime win over Sweden on Wednesday in a quarterfinal game.
Germany hasn’t won an Olympic hockey medal since 1976 in Innsbruck when West Germany took bronze, while Sweden has won six medals, including two golds, in that time.
Never miss a local story.
But on Wednesday, the Germans got the winner from Patrick Reimer. Here is the goal:
Germany stuns Sweden in OT. Holy crap pic.twitter.com/Gwf9UXkcjc— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) February 21, 2018
The goal was reviewed, and when the referee announced it counted, the German announcers went nuts:
No talk of miracles, but those guys were excited. Next up for Germany: a semifinal game against Canada.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments