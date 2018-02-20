More Videos

Eric Hosmer signed an 8 year deal with the San Diego Padres. Here is an early look at Hosmer in a Padres uniform. Video courtesy of @Padres/Twitter. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star
Eric Hosmer signed an 8 year deal with the San Diego Padres. Here is an early look at Hosmer in a Padres uniform. Video courtesy of @Padres/Twitter. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star
For Pete's Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

For Pete's Sake

Here’s a first look at Eric Hosmer in a Padres uniform

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

February 20, 2018 07:53 AM

The color scheme isn’t all that different, but this certainly looks weird.

On Monday night, the San Diego Padres officially announced that they have signed former Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer (I guess he passed his physical).

The Padres shared a series of tweets about Hosmer, including one of him in his new jersey and one of his highlights at Petco Park in San Diego.

Here is a look at Hosmer in a Padres home jersey:

Looks odd, no? This is a video of a Padres worker making Hosmer’s new jersey with the No. 30, which he will wear in memory of Yordano Ventura (the No. 35 has been retired by the Padres):

And here are some highlights of Hosmer at Petco Park:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

  Comments  

