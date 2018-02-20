Here’s a first look at Eric Hosmer in a Padres uniform

The color scheme isn’t all that different, but this certainly looks weird.
On Monday night, the San Diego Padres officially announced that they have signed former Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer (I guess he passed his physical).
The Padres shared a series of tweets about Hosmer, including one of him in his new jersey and one of his highlights at Petco Park in San Diego.
Here is a look at Hosmer in a Padres home jersey:
Hosmer is here. pic.twitter.com/1bQrRUPZvl— San Diego Padres (@Padres) February 20, 2018
Looks odd, no? This is a video of a Padres worker making Hosmer’s new jersey with the No. 30, which he will wear in memory of Yordano Ventura (the No. 35 has been retired by the Padres):
Pressed, stitched and ready for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/HtB4wZOqwF— San Diego Padres (@Padres) February 20, 2018
And here are some highlights of Hosmer at Petco Park:
No shortage of @TheRealHos35 highlights from @PetcoPark. pic.twitter.com/6Iw1Amrj1S— San Diego Padres (@Padres) February 20, 2018
