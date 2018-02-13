Emily Sweeney of the United States competed in her third heat during the women’s luge final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Chicago TV station mistakes Olympic host city for restaurant chain

By Pete Grathoff

February 13, 2018 10:25 AM

The restaurant chain P.F. Chang’s got a bunch of free advertising when it was listed as the site of the Winter Olympics by a television station in Chicago.

While a news anchor on WLS-TV (Channel 7) talked the improved relations between North Korea and South Korea, there was a graphic over his shoulder that showed “P.F. Chang 2018” and just four Olympic rings.

Whoops. That should have been Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Jayme Nicholas, a spokesperson for the ABC affiliate in Chicago, told the Chicago Tribune that the graphic “was created for a different ‘satirical piece’ put together on Friday by sports anchor Mark Giangreco in which viewers were encouraged to invent their own Olympic sports, but it was mistakenly also used for the serious news story read on Saturday by weekend anchor Mark Rivera.”

Here is a look at the graphic used:

P.F. Chang’s made sure there was no confusion:

The gaffe led to a bunch of jokes from people on Twitter:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

