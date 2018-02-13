Chicago TV station mistakes Olympic host city for restaurant chain

The restaurant chain P.F. Chang’s got a bunch of free advertising when it was listed as the site of the Winter Olympics by a television station in Chicago.
While a news anchor on WLS-TV (Channel 7) talked the improved relations between North Korea and South Korea, there was a graphic over his shoulder that showed “P.F. Chang 2018” and just four Olympic rings.
Whoops. That should have been Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Jayme Nicholas, a spokesperson for the ABC affiliate in Chicago, told the Chicago Tribune that the graphic “was created for a different ‘satirical piece’ put together on Friday by sports anchor Mark Giangreco in which viewers were encouraged to invent their own Olympic sports, but it was mistakenly also used for the serious news story read on Saturday by weekend anchor Mark Rivera.”
Here is a look at the graphic used:
I see you @PFChangs.... pic.twitter.com/QJsPohr2rd— Wawl Finebaum (@WawlFinebaum) February 11, 2018
P.F. Chang’s made sure there was no confusion:
Contrary to this broadcast, we’re not hosting the games. https://t.co/3HW694pE4J— P.F. Chang's (@PFChangs) February 11, 2018
The gaffe led to a bunch of jokes from people on Twitter:
...not 100% sure how to pronounce the location of the 2018 Winter Olympics so I casually refer to it as “PF Chang’s” instead.— Hannah Neckers (@HNeckers) February 13, 2018
Ahh yes, the 2018 PF Chang winter olympics...— The Derp State (@deepstaterogue) February 13, 2018
I hear the 2020 olympics are gonna be held at Waffle House. https://t.co/gp1WvpGU95
How much did .@PFChangs have to spend to get the Olympic naming rights? PF Chang 2018! #TeamUSA #Olympics2018 #PyongChang2018— ʇıouəqʇʇɐɯ (@mattbenoit) February 10, 2018
Last time I went to PF Chang's, I thought it was pretty good. But I never thought to myself "These guys need to host the Olympics."— David Wade (@davidwade) February 13, 2018
hey, I like PF Chang's better than the Olympics.— Paul Meisel (@PaulMeisel) February 12, 2018
Is PF Chang's showing the Olympics in Peongchang?— Antin (@antinh) February 13, 2018
