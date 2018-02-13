Watch Team USA hockey player score twice in a 6-second span at Olympics

Team USA’s Jocelyn Lamoureux-Davidson etched her name in the Olympic record book during a game on Tuesday in South Korea.
Lamoureux-Davidson scored two goals in a 6-second span in a game against the Olympic athletes from Russia. Yep, 6 seconds.
After scoring off a rebound to give Team USA a 2-0 lead in the second period, she stole the puck from the Russian players at the blue line after a faceoff, made a great move on the goalie and scored again.
Lamoureux-Davidson , who is from North Dakota, broke the record of two goals in 8 seconds that Sweden’s Carl Goran Oberg set at the 1960 Olympic Games in Squaw Valley, Calif. That had been the record for a man or a woman until Lamoureux-Davidson broke it on Tuesday.
Take a look:
