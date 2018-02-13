Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the United States celebrated her second goal against the team from Russia with Kelly Pannek during the second period of Tuesday’s game.
For Pete&#39;s Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

Watch Team USA hockey player score twice in a 6-second span at Olympics

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

February 13, 2018 08:18 AM

Team USA’s Jocelyn Lamoureux-Davidson etched her name in the Olympic record book during a game on Tuesday in South Korea.

Lamoureux-Davidson scored two goals in a 6-second span in a game against the Olympic athletes from Russia. Yep, 6 seconds.

After scoring off a rebound to give Team USA a 2-0 lead in the second period, she stole the puck from the Russian players at the blue line after a faceoff, made a great move on the goalie and scored again.

Lamoureux-Davidson , who is from North Dakota, broke the record of two goals in 8 seconds that Sweden’s Carl Goran Oberg set at the 1960 Olympic Games in Squaw Valley, Calif. That had been the record for a man or a woman until Lamoureux-Davidson broke it on Tuesday.

Take a look:

