Mystery solved: That’s not a tattoo on figure skater Mirai Nagasu’s inner thigh

By Pete Grathoff

February 12, 2018 11:09 AM

U.S. figure skater Mirai Nagasu wowed viewers of the Winter Olympics when she became the first U.S. woman to hit a triple axel during women’s free skate at the team competition in Pyeongchang.

However, some people watching television also wondered if Nagasu had a huge “USA” tattoo on her inner thigh.

While you can understand why people thought that might be the case, it is not a tattoo.

That is kinesiology tape, which was provided by KT Tape.

The company tweeted that it is used “to help provide pain relief and support. We provided #TeamUSA with tape with ‘USA’ on it so you can see it through her tights if you look closely.”

KT Tape felt the need to make that declaration, because quite a few people wondered if that was a tattoo:

