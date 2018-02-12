Mystery solved: That’s not a tattoo on figure skater Mirai Nagasu’s inner thigh

U.S. figure skater Mirai Nagasu wowed viewers of the Winter Olympics when she became the first U.S. woman to hit a triple axel during women’s free skate at the team competition in Pyeongchang.
However, some people watching television also wondered if Nagasu had a huge “USA” tattoo on her inner thigh.
While you can understand why people thought that might be the case, it is not a tattoo.
That is kinesiology tape, which was provided by KT Tape.
Never miss a local story.
The company tweeted that it is used “to help provide pain relief and support. We provided #TeamUSA with tape with ‘USA’ on it so you can see it through her tights if you look closely.”
She's wearing @KTTape, a kinesiology tape to help provide pain relief and support. We provided #TeamUSA with tape with "USA" on it so you can see it through her tights if you look closely. If you're curious about the tape, find it here: https://t.co/hJDBwVMPhY— KT Tape (@KTTape) February 12, 2018
KT Tape felt the need to make that declaration, because quite a few people wondered if that was a tattoo:
C’mon @Lesdoggg!! You got no comment on that tattoo on Nagasu’s leg?! Is it USA?! Why would you get one all the way up there?! Do you want people looking at you there?! C’mon help US understand. #NBColympics #PeyongChang2018— bob denham (@bobbydenham) February 12, 2018
It looks like Mirai Nagasu has a tattoo on her inner-thigh. Any idea what it is? #Olympics— Michael (@ScribeHard) February 12, 2018
Is that a USA logo on Mirai Nagasu’s tights? That’s not a tattoo, right? #Olympics— David Onda (@David_Onda) February 12, 2018
#Nagasu tattoo should have its own twitter account by now right? #Olympics2018 #USA #figureskate— Andy Cohn (@andrewlcohn) February 12, 2018
Is that a USA logo on Mirai Nagasu’s tights? That’s not a tattoo, right? #Olympics— David Onda (@David_Onda) February 12, 2018
Is that a tattoo or a bar code on the inside of Mariah Nagasu’s thigh???— BossypantsTiger (@Leishac) February 12, 2018
It looked like a USA tattoo.— Krissy (@KrissyNe14tns) February 12, 2018
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments