Fireworks lit the sky behind the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. David J. Phillip The Associated Press
For Pete's Sake

U.S. at Olympic opening ceremony: Big gloves and ‘Gangnam Style’ music

By Pete Grathoff

February 09, 2018 11:48 AM

Even if you are not a fan of the sports at the Winter Olympics, you have to admit that the opening ceremony is kind of a cool because of the parade of nations.

The Winter Games officially opened Friday in South Korea, and the U.S. team made quite the impression during the ceremony.

First off, the athletes were wearing some really, really big brown, fringed gloves. Is it a cowboy look? Would you catch the Marlboro Man in them? How about Lloyd from “Dumb and Dumber”?

Thrillist said Ralph Lauren designed the uniforms as it has for each Olympic Games since 2008. At the very least, the gloves looked warm.

But that was only part of the unusual night for the U.S. team during the parade of nations. The Americans entered the Olympic Stadium while the song “Gangnam Style” played.

Take a look:

Here is how the Olympic cauldron was lit. It was done by figure skater Kim Yuna:

This is a closer look at the gloves:

And, yeah, someone made the “Dumb and Dumber” connection:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330

