U.S. at Olympic opening ceremony: Big gloves and ‘Gangnam Style’ music

Even if you are not a fan of the sports at the Winter Olympics, you have to admit that the opening ceremony is kind of a cool because of the parade of nations.
The Winter Games officially opened Friday in South Korea, and the U.S. team made quite the impression during the ceremony.
First off, the athletes were wearing some really, really big brown, fringed gloves. Is it a cowboy look? Would you catch the Marlboro Man in them? How about Lloyd from “Dumb and Dumber”?
Thrillist said Ralph Lauren designed the uniforms as it has for each Olympic Games since 2008. At the very least, the gloves looked warm.
But that was only part of the unusual night for the U.S. team during the parade of nations. The Americans entered the Olympic Stadium while the song “Gangnam Style” played.
Take a look:
U.S.A. walked in to Gangnam Style and they’re wearing horrible gloves that I want. pic.twitter.com/yi18kdXw9u— Dustin (@DustinGiebel) February 9, 2018
team mit gangamstyle #Pyeonchang2018 #USA #TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/fl1N2xZI0o— Arti Bundevica (@lipecktraveller) February 9, 2018
Wait, so you’re telling me that Team USA walked in the ceremony to Gangnam Style, and not one of them did the dance???— Moon Bunny (@RabbitMagician) February 9, 2018
Here is how the Olympic cauldron was lit. It was done by figure skater Kim Yuna:
Kim Yuna looked like an angel tonight, as she lit the Olympic cauldron. #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/Plz6jgHzQe— Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) February 9, 2018
This is a closer look at the gloves:
WHAT ARE THOOOOOOOOSE pic.twitter.com/bOeqmLFdZI— Bailey Hemphill (@bailsofhemp) January 23, 2018
And, yeah, someone made the “Dumb and Dumber” connection:
I knew I had seen that #TeamUSA uniform before! Samsonite, I was way off. pic.twitter.com/HOSDte5cAG— James Mulvenon (@Amosis) January 22, 2018
