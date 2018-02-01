Chiefs fans are doing something special for outgoing quarterback Alex Smith

In the five seasons before Alex Smith joined the Chiefs, they won 25 games and had just one playoff appearance.
With Smith as quarterback, the Chiefs won 53 games and went to the postseason four times in five seasons.
That’s quite a turnaround, and Smith and coach Andy Reid deserve a lot of credit.
But, as you likely heard, Smith’s time in Kansas City is over.
On Tuesday, the Chiefs agreed to trade Smith to Washington, and while fans are excited about the start of the Patrick Mahomes era, they also have shown their gratitude to Smith.
Some Chiefs fans have gone one step further: they are donating to Smith’s charity. The goal of the Alex Smith Foundation is to provide “foster teens with the tools and resources needed to transition to successful adulthood by developing and promoting Mentoring, Education, Housing, Internship, Job, and Advocacy programs.”
This grassroots movement to donate to Smith’s charity started early Wednesday.
A Chiefs fan “thank you” donation drive to Alex Smith’s excellent foundation benefitting foster teens would be very cool https://t.co/7tWnbz7odi @mellinger @TerezPaylor @jeff_rosen88 @ArrowheadPride @RealMNchiefsfan— Cooper (@jjcoops11) January 31, 2018
Some Chiefs fans have donated $11 (which matches his jersey number) and others have given $55 for the five years of his time in Kansas City. The blogs Arrowhead Pride and Arrowhead Addict got the word out and the donations picked up.
Donated $11 to the Alex Smith foundation to thank him for his time in #ChiefsKingdom #chiefs— Very stable genius (@JoshWyant) February 1, 2018
I took the opportunity to show my appreciation for our soon to be former #Chiefs, QB Alex Smith, by donating to his foundation https://t.co/mFvyG8DE4B. If U are so inclined, I would encourage U to do the same. #ThanksAlex @ChiefsReporter @Chiefs @ArrowheadPride @LockedOnChiefs pic.twitter.com/bolEXFpMMd— Gibby_58 (@gibby_58) February 1, 2018
Just donated to the Alex Smith Foundation!! KC let’s show our appreciation for all A11 did for ya with supporting his charity!! #ChiefsKingdom @tkelce @hill_tyreek @Charcandrick26 let’s spread the word!! https://t.co/PTs1alETIs— Steven Casey (@PapaSteve523) February 1, 2018
I donated $ 11 to the Alex Smith foundation it is the one way to show my appreciation for a good person on and off the field. He is still one of the best QBs I hope he has a lot more great years in Washington— Mark Hogue (@markshogue) February 1, 2018
I just donated $11 to the #AlexSmithFoundation as a way to say thanks for being a Chief but also a great humanitarian in KC. Thanks for the idea @ArrowheadPride— KC Guy (@KC_Guy) February 1, 2018
I've been a harsh critic of Alex Smith the QB, but Alex Smith the man is appreciated and I wish him the best in DC.— Josh Webb (@shwebb29) February 1, 2018
I donated $11 to his foundation and I'd urge anyone who feels compelled to do the same. Its a small amount per person but impactful if #ChiefsKingdom participates. https://t.co/VnonFdutaI
As thanks to #AlexSmith for your contributions to Kansas City for the last six years, a donation to your foundation. Job well done! pic.twitter.com/wdL3Gt8C42— LaCamp (@LC_KC) February 1, 2018
Just dropped $50 in the bucket for the #AlexSmithFoundation. #ThankYouAlex— Justin Weyer (@jweyer24) February 1, 2018
#ChiefsKingdom i joined the trend and donated to #AS11 foundation #AlexSmithFoundation pic.twitter.com/MoPJX9vGYf— Joey Butler (@rabidcop109) February 1, 2018
I just donated $11 to the #AlexSmithFoundation as a way to say thanks for being a Chief but also a great humanitarian in KC. Thanks for the idea @ArrowheadPride— Todd Thacker (@Tthack33) February 1, 2018
Love this idea! I donated $11 to the #AlexSmithFoundation to thank Alex for his years as a Kansas City Chief! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/JbzRbYigwh— Amanda Winter (@Manda24b) February 1, 2018
$111.11 donation to the #AlexSmithFoundation #ThankYouAlex #AlexSmith— STLChief (@joecox58) February 1, 2018
Want to donate? Here is information on doing that.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
