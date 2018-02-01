More Videos

See how Genie Bouchard's Super Bowl bet all played out on Twitter 0:55

See how Genie Bouchard's Super Bowl bet all played out on Twitter

Pause
Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 1:58

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 0:34

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game 0:46

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game

Fist-bumping toddler is getting some Royals swag 0:57

Fist-bumping toddler is getting some Royals swag

Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar 0:57

Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card 2:08

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card

Analysis: Rustin Dodd on the Royals 3-1 win over the Mariners 1:36

Analysis: Rustin Dodd on the Royals 3-1 win over the Mariners

Take a look back at the five moments that shaped Alex Smith's career with the Kansas City Chiefs. Jason Boatright, David Eulitt and John Sleezer
Take a look back at the five moments that shaped Alex Smith's career with the Kansas City Chiefs. Jason Boatright, David Eulitt and John Sleezer
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Chiefs fans are doing something special for outgoing quarterback Alex Smith

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

February 01, 2018 10:58 AM

In the five seasons before Alex Smith joined the Chiefs, they won 25 games and had just one playoff appearance.

With Smith as quarterback, the Chiefs won 53 games and went to the postseason four times in five seasons.

That’s quite a turnaround, and Smith and coach Andy Reid deserve a lot of credit.

But, as you likely heard, Smith’s time in Kansas City is over.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Tuesday, the Chiefs agreed to trade Smith to Washington, and while fans are excited about the start of the Patrick Mahomes era, they also have shown their gratitude to Smith.

Some Chiefs fans have gone one step further: they are donating to Smith’s charity. The goal of the Alex Smith Foundation is to provide “foster teens with the tools and resources needed to transition to successful adulthood by developing and promoting Mentoring, Education, Housing, Internship, Job, and Advocacy programs.”

This grassroots movement to donate to Smith’s charity started early Wednesday.

Some Chiefs fans have donated $11 (which matches his jersey number) and others have given $55 for the five years of his time in Kansas City. The blogs Arrowhead Pride and Arrowhead Addict got the word out and the donations picked up.

Want to donate? Here is information on doing that.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

See how Genie Bouchard's Super Bowl bet all played out on Twitter 0:55

See how Genie Bouchard's Super Bowl bet all played out on Twitter

Pause
Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 1:58

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 0:34

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game 0:46

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game

Fist-bumping toddler is getting some Royals swag 0:57

Fist-bumping toddler is getting some Royals swag

Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar 0:57

Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card 2:08

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card

Analysis: Rustin Dodd on the Royals 3-1 win over the Mariners 1:36

Analysis: Rustin Dodd on the Royals 3-1 win over the Mariners

See how Genie Bouchard's Super Bowl bet all played out on Twitter

View More Video