Chiefs’ Travis Kelce says his girlfriend might be a ‘touchdown’

It seems that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce may have found true love after his reality dating show, “Catching Kelce” was off the air.
Kelce was on “The Rich Eisen Show” on Wednesday and he talked about his feelings about “Catching Kelce,” which ran on the E! Network two years ago.
“We just need to put that show in, like, the archives,” Kelce said. “It was a fun show, but it really wasn’t that fun afterwards.”
Kelce picked Maya, but the relationship apparently didn’t last long. Kelce and Eisen joked about how “Catching Kelce” was similar to the NFL catch rule in which a receiver has to “survive the ground.”
Eisen cracked: “The relationship did not survive the ground is what you’re saying.”
“It didn’t, but now we have a catch,” Kelce said. “We might have a touchdown.”
Kelce and his girlfriend Kayla Nicole have been public about their relationship, particularly in the last few months as both have openly posted photos on social media.
Eisen asked if there would be a celebration dance with this “catch,” and Kelce made another football reference.
“There will be if … further review,” Kelce said. “It’s under review. The catch is under review.”
Hmmm. That sounds like marriage might be in Kelce’s future.
Here is a clip of Kelce talking with Eisen:
Was it really a catch & release situation for @tkelce after his brief attempt at reality-show dating? #SuperBowl #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/lF0PfijaaQ— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 1, 2018
