Five stats show how dominant new Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller was in 2017

There is a reason why Washington safety D.J. Swearinger ripped his team after it agreed to send cornerback Kendall Fuller to the Chiefs as part of the Alex Smith trade.
Fuller is just 22 years old and finished his second season with Washington. The former Virginia Tech player, had a breakout season in 2017 with four interceptions and 10 passes defended.
Fuller’s Pro Football Focus stats show just how good he was for Washington last year. Here are five PFF stats that were shared on Twitter about Fuller:
1. CB Kendall Fuller allowed a 55.0 passer rating when covering the slot in 2017. The LOWEST mark in the NFL this season! (min. 150 snaps in slot coverage)
2. CB Kendall Fuller allowed 0.74 yards/coverage snap, the 3rd-lowest mark among slot corners in 2017! (min. 150 snaps in slot coverage)
3. Kendall Fuller was @PFF’s 2nd highest graded slot CB in the NFL this year. 90.0 overall
4. Kendall Fuller was PFF’s 6th highest rated cornerback in 2017…
NFL Research noted that Fuller should be an upgrade over Phillip Gaines:
Per @PFF the @Chiefs acquisition of Kendall Fuller should help their coverage in the slot pic.twitter.com/gUEAtpy5Cx— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 31, 2018
You can see more on Fuller in the video above.
