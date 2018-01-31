Five stats show how dominant new Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller was in 2017

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:55 See how Genie Bouchard's Super Bowl bet all played out on Twitter Pause 0:36 Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 1:58 Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:34 Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 0:46 Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game 0:57 Fist-bumping toddler is getting some Royals swag 0:57 Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar 2:08 Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card 1:36 Analysis: Rustin Dodd on the Royals 3-1 win over the Mariners Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Washington will be sending cornerback Kendall Fuller to the Chiefs as part of the Alex Smith trade. These five Pro Football Focus stats show how well Fuller played in 2017. Neil Nakahodo and Pete Gratoff The Kansas City Star

Washington will be sending cornerback Kendall Fuller to the Chiefs as part of the Alex Smith trade. These five Pro Football Focus stats show how well Fuller played in 2017. Neil Nakahodo and Pete Gratoff The Kansas City Star