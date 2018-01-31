More Videos

Kansas City Chiefs players took to social media to share their thoughts and express their thanks to quarterback Alex Smith, who was traded to Washington. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star
Kansas City Chiefs players took to social media to share their thoughts and express their thanks to quarterback Alex Smith, who was traded to Washington. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star
For Pete's Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

‘The ultimate leader of men.’ Chiefs players shower Alex Smith with love after trade

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

January 31, 2018 08:11 AM

While many, many Chiefs fans at times expressed their disappointment in quarterback Alex Smith’s performance during his tenure in Kansas City, they never knew what his teammates really thought.

That changed on Tuesday night.

After the Chiefs worked out a trade that will send Smith to Washington, his soon-to-be former teammates went on social media and expressed their gratitude and their desire to see good things happen.

Center Mitch Morse tweeted: “The ultimate leader of men on the field, and one of the best teammates you could possibly have in the locker room. I owe Alex a great deal for helping me learn how to be a professional. Wish you all the best!”

Tight end Travis Kelce wrote on Twitter: “Can’t say enough about the guy.... one of the best competitors and teammates I’ve ever been around. Someone who I owe a lot of my success to, and a guy that’s been a class act through all the ups n downs. Thanks for all the memories brotha!”

Running back Charcandrick West wrote on Instagram: “Thanks for everything brudda! Wish you nothing but the best!!”

 

Thanks for everything brudda! Wish you nothing but the best!!

A post shared by Charcandrick West (@charcandrickwest) on

Defensive lineman Chris Jones tweeted: “Much love.... I guess im moving to 2nd string now.”

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill tweeted: “Brother for Life”

Cornerback Marcus Peters simply tweeted: “11”

Offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif wrote: “Alex, you are the definition of a true leader and your professionalism helped me grow as a player. Good luck in Washington #kc @Chiefs #nfl #football”

Wide receiver Chris Conley tweeted a photo with a one-word message: “Ones”

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

