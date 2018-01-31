‘The ultimate leader of men.’ Chiefs players shower Alex Smith with love after trade

While many, many Chiefs fans at times expressed their disappointment in quarterback Alex Smith’s performance during his tenure in Kansas City, they never knew what his teammates really thought.
That changed on Tuesday night.
After the Chiefs worked out a trade that will send Smith to Washington, his soon-to-be former teammates went on social media and expressed their gratitude and their desire to see good things happen.
Center Mitch Morse tweeted: “The ultimate leader of men on the field, and one of the best teammates you could possibly have in the locker room. I owe Alex a great deal for helping me learn how to be a professional. Wish you all the best!”
The ultimate leader of men on the field, and one of the best teammates you could possibly have in the locker room. I owe Alex a great deal for helping me learn how to be a professional. Wish you all the best! pic.twitter.com/wn1OB80N9M— Mitch Morse (@MMorse61) January 31, 2018
Tight end Travis Kelce wrote on Twitter: “Can’t say enough about the guy.... one of the best competitors and teammates I’ve ever been around. Someone who I owe a lot of my success to, and a guy that’s been a class act through all the ups n downs. Thanks for all the memories brotha!”
Can’t say enough about the guy.... one of the best competitors and teammates I’ve ever been around. Someone who I owe a lot of my success to, and a guy that’s been a class act through all the ups n downs. Thanks for all the memories brotha! pic.twitter.com/OoGxBeOijY— Travis Kelce (@tkelce) January 31, 2018
Running back Charcandrick West wrote on Instagram: “Thanks for everything brudda! Wish you nothing but the best!!”
Defensive lineman Chris Jones tweeted: “Much love.... I guess im moving to 2nd string now.”
Much love.... I guess im moving to 2nd string now. https://t.co/ltL3DQnZUN— Chris Jones (@stonecoldjones_) January 31, 2018
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill tweeted: “Brother for Life”
Brother for Life ✌ https://t.co/lqJrYunvi7— Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 31, 2018
Cornerback Marcus Peters simply tweeted: “11”
11— Marcus Peters (@marcuspeters) January 31, 2018
Offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif wrote: “Alex, you are the definition of a true leader and your professionalism helped me grow as a player. Good luck in Washington #kc @Chiefs #nfl #football”
Alex, you are the definition of a true leader and your professionalism helped me grow as a player. Good luck in Washington #kc @Chiefs #nfl #football— Laurent D. Tardif (@LaurentDTardif) January 31, 2018
: Kansas City Chiefs/Steve Sanders pic.twitter.com/CAzLZQKxbe
Wide receiver Chris Conley tweeted a photo with a one-word message: “Ones”
“Ones” pic.twitter.com/0kV5Bi6usv— Chris Conley (@_flight17_) January 31, 2018
