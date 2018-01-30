Things didn’t go well for Andrew Perloff.
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

For Pete's Sake

Before catching an Alex Smith pass, this guy made a Mahomes joke. Big mistake.

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

January 30, 2018 11:31 AM

Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith was a guest on the “Dan Patrick Show” on Tuesday and he chatted about his future, the Super Bowl and more.

At one point, one of the staff members, Andrew Perloff, decided to catch a pass from Smith. As they were setting things up, Patrick told Perloff to back up.

“But it’s not (Chiefs quarterback Patrick) Mahomes, it’s Alex Smith,” Perloff joked. “Shouldn’t I get closer.”

That drew some laughs and Patrick scolded Perloff: “You can’t go Mahomes!”

Smith asked: “Who wrote these for him?”

Then Smith unleashed a pass that Perloff, whose nickname is “McLovin,” didn’t come close to catching. Smith wanted to throw another pass and the result was the same.

The lesson: don’t make Alex Smith mad just before you catch a pass from him. Here is the video Perloff shared on Twitter and one from NBC:

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on his future and whether he’s in 'limbo' in KC

KC Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith talks about his future and whether he feels like he’s in limbo in Kansas City.

Terez PaylorThe Kansas City Star

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

