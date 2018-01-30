Before catching an Alex Smith pass, this guy made a Mahomes joke. Big mistake.

Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith was a guest on the “Dan Patrick Show” on Tuesday and he chatted about his future, the Super Bowl and more.
At one point, one of the staff members, Andrew Perloff, decided to catch a pass from Smith. As they were setting things up, Patrick told Perloff to back up.
“But it’s not (Chiefs quarterback Patrick) Mahomes, it’s Alex Smith,” Perloff joked. “Shouldn’t I get closer.”
That drew some laughs and Patrick scolded Perloff: “You can’t go Mahomes!”
Never miss a local story.
Smith asked: “Who wrote these for him?”
Then Smith unleashed a pass that Perloff, whose nickname is “McLovin,” didn’t come close to catching. Smith wanted to throw another pass and the result was the same.
The lesson: don’t make Alex Smith mad just before you catch a pass from him. Here is the video Perloff shared on Twitter and one from NBC:
Hard to make Alex Smith mad. But I managed to do it. pic.twitter.com/4nFVqsDKIx— Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) January 30, 2018
McLovin snagging passes from Alex Smith on @dpshow did not end well.— Super Bowl on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 30, 2018
@andrewperloff pic.twitter.com/JZMZaCk1xX
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments