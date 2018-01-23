Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes defends pit bulls: ‘I love my dog’

On Monday, an attorney for dog bite victims posted to Twitter what he called a “Super Bowl commercial that says ‘do not adopt a pit bull.’ ”
Kenneth M. Phillips later admitted that he didn’t have the necessary funds to get the commercial aired during Super Bowl LII. However, an NFL quarterback did take note of the video.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a pit bull named Steel, so it’s no surprise that Mahomes was not happy to see that “commercial.”
Mahomes tweeted: “I love my dog #PitbullsForLife”
I love my dog #PitbullsForLife https://t.co/plZ5pC0zxF— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes5) January 23, 2018
Mahomes also retweeted a number of other people who professed their love for pit bulls:
This is digusting! My pitbulls are the sweetest things!! #PitbullsForLife https://t.co/rRMHZjOjlf— Jake White (@jakewhite58) January 23, 2018
What a terrible ad. I love my adopted Pit. https://t.co/FXUofSliGP— Jason Reed (@JasonReedTTU) January 23, 2018
January 23, 2018
Same, dude! Thanks for speaking up for pibbles! pic.twitter.com/Dy0o18R0gP— Jeremy Danner (@Jeremy_Danner) January 23, 2018
Yeah, Pit Bulls are so dangerous pic.twitter.com/GhG2qD0xUl— aaron (@A_A_ron913) January 23, 2018
Cinnamon thanks you for your support! pic.twitter.com/Hipu7AazvI— Jenny Michelle (@Techsan713) January 23, 2018
Mahomes shared this photo of Steel on Instagram last month:
