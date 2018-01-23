Screenshot of Patrick Mahomes’ Instagram photo.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes defends pit bulls: ‘I love my dog’

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

January 23, 2018 11:08 AM

On Monday, an attorney for dog bite victims posted to Twitter what he called a “Super Bowl commercial that says ‘do not adopt a pit bull.’ 

Kenneth M. Phillips later admitted that he didn’t have the necessary funds to get the commercial aired during Super Bowl LII. However, an NFL quarterback did take note of the video.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a pit bull named Steel, so it’s no surprise that Mahomes was not happy to see that “commercial.”

Mahomes tweeted: “I love my dog #PitbullsForLife”

Mahomes also retweeted a number of other people who professed their love for pit bulls:

Mahomes shared this photo of Steel on Instagram last month:

 

Happy birthday to my main man!!#Steel

A post shared by Patrick Mahomes (@patrickmahomes5) on

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

