Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
Chris Jones says Chiefs will be in next year’s AFC Championship Game

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

January 21, 2018 07:04 PM

Tuesday will mark 24 years since the Chiefs last played in the AFC Championship Game. They lost to the Bills that day and haven’t been back since.

Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones believes the drought will end next season.

After watching the Patriots rally for a 24-20 win over the Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game, Jones tweeted a prediction:

“@Chiefs we will be here next year. ‘Save this tweet’ ”

Chiefs fans hope this will be the case.

Here is the tweet from Jones:

In case you’re wondering, Super Bowl LIII will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

