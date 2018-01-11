Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota dived for a touchdown in the third quarter after catching his own deflected pass during Saturday’s playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota dived for a touchdown in the third quarter after catching his own deflected pass during Saturday’s playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota dived for a touchdown in the third quarter after catching his own deflected pass during Saturday’s playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

This is why Andy Reid didn’t throw challenge on Marcus Mariota’s TD pass to himself

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

January 11, 2018 02:15 PM

Days after the Chiefs’ 22-21 loss to the Titans in an AFC Wild Card Game on Saturday, fans were still wondering why Andy Reid didn’t throw a challenge flag after Marcus Mariota’s touchdown pass to himself.

On a third-and-goal play for the Titans, Mariota scrambled and threw a pass that was tipped by the Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis. The ball came back to Mariota, who grabbed it and scored a touchdown.

The NFL rule states: “It is a forward pass from beyond the line of scrimmage if the passer’s entire body and the ball are beyond the line of scrimmage when the ball is released, whether the passer is airborne or touching the ground.”

Mariota’s foot was on the line when the released the ball.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

NFL Films broke down the play, and there were a few interesting things to note.

First, Reid had a hand on his challenge flag, but an assistant official told Reid that the touchdown would be reviewed (as they all are) and that included a look at where Mariota was when he released the ball.

Had Mariota been beyond the line of scrimmage, the touchdown would not have counted.

A second point to note is the great play by cornerback Marcus Peters. He worked Titans receiver Eric Decker out of bounds, making Decker an ineligible receiver. Knowing this, Peters went to help his teammates and appeared to have a chance to intercept the pass had Revis not touched the ball.

Instead Mariota scored one of the strangest touchdowns in playoff history.

“I can’t believe what I just saw,” a Titans announcer said.

No one could.

Here is the NFL Films breakdown:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

    A Chiefs fan jumped out of the bed of a pickup truck and elbow dropped a flaming table on Saturday night. It appeared that he walked away unscathed. Video courtesy of @_tjo_/Twitter.

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 1:58

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots
Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

View More Video