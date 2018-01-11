Agent for former KC prep baseball stars fired for allegedly filming clients in shower

A baseball agent representing two former Kansas high school baseball stars who were chosen in the 2016 Major League Baseball draft was fired Wednesday after disturbing allegations came to light.
Jason Wood, who was the head of the baseball division at CSE Talent, was accused of filming clients in the shower at his home in St. Louis, according to a story by Robert Murray of FanRag Sports.
The story says a player found a camera while showering at Wood’s house. According to the FanRag story, “The player confronted Wood, then followed by firing him immediately.”
Wood denied the claims in a statement released to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports.
“The allegations that have surfaced today are absurd and untrue,” Wood said. “Over the past 13 years I have worked tirelessly to build a successful agency through integrity and hard work. I am disappointed that there are those who have chosen to spread such irresponsible and harmful rumors.”
CSE Talent fired Wood, who had represented former St. Thomas Aquinas star Riley Pint and Joey Wentz of Shawnee Mission East. Pint was the fourth overall pick in the 2016 MLB draft, while Wentz was taken 40th overall.
“For over 32 years, CSE Talent has prided itself on our moral and ethical standards and have built a solid reputation within the industry,” CSE Talent president Danny Martoe said in a statement. “We take pride in working with people who represent these values. It’s unfortunate that CSE Talent aligned itself with someone who didn’t uphold these same standards and therefore we chose to terminate with cause Wood’s employment.”
Other clients of Wood include infielder Cody Asche, who was signed by the Royals to a minor-league contract in November, and Rays pitchers Jake Odorizzi, the former Royal, and Ryne Stanek, a former Blue Valley star.
There is no word on which players were allegedly filmed.
According to ESPN, none of the players represented by Wood have made plans to to leave CSE Talent.
