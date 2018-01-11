Workers begin disconnecting the Sports Authority Field at Mile High sign at the stadium for the Denver Broncos.
For Pete's Sake

For Pete's Sake

The Chiefs won’t play Broncos at Sports Authority Field next season

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

January 11, 2018 08:35 AM

Arrowhead Stadium remains one of a handful of NFL homes that doesn’t have a corporate name attached to it.

The downside of corporate sponsorship was on display this week in Denver as workers began to remove the Sports Authority signage at the Broncos stadium.

Sports Authority filed for bankruptcy in 2016, and the Broncos “assumed the remainder of Metropolitan Football Stadium District’s naming rights contract, worth about $20 million over five years,” according to the Denver Post.

However, Sports Authority Field at Mile High will remain the stadium’s name for the near future, even if it doesn’t say that on the outside. Broncos president Joe Ellis said on the team’s website that is because planned events at the stadium are tied to the name.

While some Broncos fans have wanted the name to revert back to Mile High Stadium, the team is looking for a new sponsor.

Ellis told the Post that the “projected cost to maintain and continuously upgrade the stadium is $650 million over the next 20 years.”

“We have, I think, 13 seasons left on our lease, and I’d like to wrap up the naming rights deal and then extend that because the Broncos aren’t going anywhere,” Ellis told the Post.

Here is a look at the signage coming down:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

