Chiefs must part ways with coach Andy Reid, says Yahoo Sports writer

In the six seasons before Andy Reid was hired as coach, the Chiefs won 29 total games, made one playoff appearance and had four seasons in which they won four games or fewer.
Under Reid, the Chiefs have been above .500 all five seasons, made the playoffs four times and won consecutive AFC West titles for the first time in franchise history. Ah, but the Chiefs haven’t found playoff success, winning just once in the postseason.
For that reason, argues Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports, the Chiefs should part ways with Reid.
Here is part of what Schultz wrote:
In five seasons at the helm, Reid has guided Kansas City to 53 regular season wins, four playoff (berths), two AFC West titles … and one playoff win — against a Houston Texans team with the inept Brian Hoyer under center.
You simply cannot tolerate such ineptitude for a team that is built to win right now.
Thanks to the shrewd drafting of former GM John Dorsey, there is perhaps as much elite young personnel littered across this roster as there is on any throughout the league. Offensively, (Kareem) Hunt and (Travis) Kelce are flanked by the electric Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill, all of whom would surely excel with Patrick Mahomes’ sensational arm talent. Defensively, shutdown cornerback Marcus Peters is terrific, as is inside linebacker Justin Houston. Remember, too, that All-World safety Eric Berry will return next year after suffering a torn Achilles in Week 1.
Sweeping changes must occur — slotting Mahomes under center is one of them — but none more important than relieving the 59-year-old Reid of his duties. Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt recently inked his head coach to a five-year contract extension, but that needs to be mitigated. Unless you’re (Bill) Belichick and the Patriots, one thing we know for certain is that your window to compete for championships in this league is very short. The Chiefs have a window to do just that and finding a new coach — one that can actually win when it matters the most — is absolutely paramount.
Despite Schultz’s argument, most people who cover the Chiefs say there is no chance that the team will part ways with Reid.
