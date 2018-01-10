Chiefs must part ways with coach Andy Reid, says Yahoo Sports writer

More Videos 1:37 Pistol packin’ grandma carries for personal safety Pause 0:52 It’s on! Children vs. police officers in snowball fight 1:46 What does KU coach Bill Self think about Malik Newman's breakout game? 2:25 Woman says she witnessed police shooting 1:12 KU guard Malik Newman on breakout game vs. Iowa State 2:50 Anchorman Rene Knott after 'thug' comment: 'I will just be me' 0:26 Police investigate death of woman in Overland Park; husband jailed 1:45 Church family grieves death of associate minister Tanisha Harris; husband arrested 1:34 This is the Andy Reid coaching tree 2:54 After Weinstein: The growing list of men accused of sexual misconduct Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better' Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid held a press conference a day after the Chiefs’ 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans in an AFC Wild Card playoff game. It was the Chiefs' sixth straight home playoff loss, a NFL record. Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid held a press conference a day after the Chiefs’ 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans in an AFC Wild Card playoff game. It was the Chiefs' sixth straight home playoff loss, a NFL record. Allison Long The Kansas City Star

