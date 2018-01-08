Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was helped off the field following a hit by Tennessee’s Johnathan Cyprien in the second quarter of Saturday’s game..
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was helped off the field following a hit by Tennessee’s Johnathan Cyprien in the second quarter of Saturday’s game.. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was helped off the field following a hit by Tennessee’s Johnathan Cyprien in the second quarter of Saturday’s game.. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Travis Kelce gives ‘big shoutout to #ChiefsKingdom’ in social-media post

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

January 08, 2018 08:44 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

For many fans, the turning point in the Chiefs’ 22-21 loss to the Titans in Saturday’s AFC Wild Card game came when tight end Travis Kelce left after taking a nasty hit to the head.

Kelce had caught a 13-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, and had four catches for 66 yards when he suffered a concussion on the hit shortly before halftime.

The Chiefs ended up scoring a touchdown and taking a 21-3 lead, but things went south after that.

On Monday morning, Kelce wrote a message to Chiefs fans on Twitter and Instagram:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“THANK YOU!!! To everyone that reached out to me. Can’t tell you how much I appreciate everyone’s support! Wish the season could have ended better for myself and the team, but it’s time to make it more fuel for the next year! A big shoutout to #ChiefsKingdom Love Y’all!!!”

On Sunday, coach Andy Reid said Kelce probably would have been able to play had the Chiefs advanced in the postseason.

More Videos

Andy Reid on the Chiefs' 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game 0:42

Andy Reid on the Chiefs' 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game

Pause
QB Alex Smith leaves the field possibly for the last time as a Chief after playoff loss 0:30

QB Alex Smith leaves the field possibly for the last time as a Chief after playoff loss

Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better' 2:37

Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better'

Overland Park video shows dangers of slick, icy roads 1:32

Overland Park video shows dangers of slick, icy roads

Chiefs are on this list twice: Teams blowing an 18-point halftime lead in NFL playoffs 1:04

Chiefs are on this list twice: Teams blowing an 18-point halftime lead in NFL playoffs

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason 3:04

Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason

Fleeing vehicle smashes head-on with pickup truck 1:20

Fleeing vehicle smashes head-on with pickup truck

Chiefs QB Alex Smith says loss to Titans hard to take 3:57

Chiefs QB Alex Smith says loss to Titans hard to take

Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz: 'It comes down to us doing our jobs' 1:17

Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz: 'It comes down to us doing our jobs'

  • The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30

    The KC Chiefs are preparing for a home playoff game on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans after winning the AFC West for the second straight season. Beat writer Terez A. Paylor narrates this regular-season recap with still images by Star staff photographers David Eulitt and John Sleezer.

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30

The KC Chiefs are preparing for a home playoff game on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans after winning the AFC West for the second straight season. Beat writer Terez A. Paylor narrates this regular-season recap with still images by Star staff photographers David Eulitt and John Sleezer.

David Eulitt and Terez A. Paylor deulitt@kcstar.com, tpaylor@kcstar.com

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Andy Reid on the Chiefs' 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game 0:42

Andy Reid on the Chiefs' 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game

Pause
QB Alex Smith leaves the field possibly for the last time as a Chief after playoff loss 0:30

QB Alex Smith leaves the field possibly for the last time as a Chief after playoff loss

Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better' 2:37

Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better'

Overland Park video shows dangers of slick, icy roads 1:32

Overland Park video shows dangers of slick, icy roads

Chiefs are on this list twice: Teams blowing an 18-point halftime lead in NFL playoffs 1:04

Chiefs are on this list twice: Teams blowing an 18-point halftime lead in NFL playoffs

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason 3:04

Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason

Fleeing vehicle smashes head-on with pickup truck 1:20

Fleeing vehicle smashes head-on with pickup truck

Chiefs QB Alex Smith says loss to Titans hard to take 3:57

Chiefs QB Alex Smith says loss to Titans hard to take

Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz: 'It comes down to us doing our jobs' 1:17

Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz: 'It comes down to us doing our jobs'

  • Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

    A Chiefs fan jumped out of the bed of a pickup truck and elbow dropped a flaming table on Saturday night. It appeared that he walked away unscathed. Video courtesy of @_tjo_/Twitter.

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

View More Video