Travis Kelce gives ‘big shoutout to #ChiefsKingdom’ in social-media post

For many fans, the turning point in the Chiefs’ 22-21 loss to the Titans in Saturday’s AFC Wild Card game came when tight end Travis Kelce left after taking a nasty hit to the head.
Kelce had caught a 13-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, and had four catches for 66 yards when he suffered a concussion on the hit shortly before halftime.
The Chiefs ended up scoring a touchdown and taking a 21-3 lead, but things went south after that.
On Monday morning, Kelce wrote a message to Chiefs fans on Twitter and Instagram:
“THANK YOU!!! To everyone that reached out to me. Can’t tell you how much I appreciate everyone’s support! Wish the season could have ended better for myself and the team, but it’s time to make it more fuel for the next year! A big shoutout to #ChiefsKingdom Love Y’all!!!”
On Sunday, coach Andy Reid said Kelce probably would have been able to play had the Chiefs advanced in the postseason.
