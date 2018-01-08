Travis Kelce gives ‘big shoutout to #ChiefsKingdom’ in social-media post

0:42 Andy Reid on the Chiefs' 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game Pause

0:30 QB Alex Smith leaves the field possibly for the last time as a Chief after playoff loss

2:37 Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better'

1:32 Overland Park video shows dangers of slick, icy roads

1:04 Chiefs are on this list twice: Teams blowing an 18-point halftime lead in NFL playoffs

0:36 Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

3:04 Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason

1:20 Fleeing vehicle smashes head-on with pickup truck

3:57 Chiefs QB Alex Smith says loss to Titans hard to take