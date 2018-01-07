More Videos

  Chiefs are on this list twice: Teams blowing an 18-point halftime lead in NFL playoffs

    According to ESPN research, Andy Reid's Chiefs teams are responsible for two of the only four times in modern NFL playoff history a team has blown an 18-point or larger halftime lead.

According to ESPN research, Andy Reid's Chiefs teams are responsible for two of the only four times in modern NFL playoff history a team has blown an 18-point or larger halftime lead. Neil Nakahodo, David Eulitt, Shane Keyser, John Sleezer, Allison Long The Kansas City Star
According to ESPN research, Andy Reid's Chiefs teams are responsible for two of the only four times in modern NFL playoff history a team has blown an 18-point or larger halftime lead. Neil Nakahodo, David Eulitt, Shane Keyser, John Sleezer, Allison Long The Kansas City Star
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Chiefs fans roast team over Big Mac tweet

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

January 07, 2018 03:29 PM

UPDATED 7 HOURS 15 MINUTES AGO

If the Chiefs had held on to win Saturday night’s AFC Wild Card Game, this tweet would have received a much better reaction.

But as we all know, the Chiefs lost 22-21 to the Titans at Arrowhead Stadium. One of big plays that went against the Chiefs was Derrick Johnson’s sack of Marcus Mariota that appeared to result in a fumble.

However, Mariota’s forward progress was ruled to have been stopped. The Titans ended up kicking a field goal and that proved costly.

Ah, but the Chiefs offered a silver lining: Johnson’s sack meant McDonald’s was giving fans a chance to buy one Big Mac and get one free on Sunday.

This fact, however, was not met with happiness from Chiefs fans. Some didn’t hide their displeasure.

  • Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better'

    Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid held a press conference a day after the Chiefs’ 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans in an AFC Wild Card playoff game. It was the Chiefs' sixth straight home playoff loss, a NFL record.

Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better'

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid held a press conference a day after the Chiefs’ 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans in an AFC Wild Card playoff game. It was the Chiefs' sixth straight home playoff loss, a NFL record.

Allison Long The Kansas City Star

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

