Chiefs fans roast team over Big Mac tweet

If the Chiefs had held on to win Saturday night’s AFC Wild Card Game, this tweet would have received a much better reaction.
But as we all know, the Chiefs lost 22-21 to the Titans at Arrowhead Stadium. One of big plays that went against the Chiefs was Derrick Johnson’s sack of Marcus Mariota that appeared to result in a fumble.
However, Mariota’s forward progress was ruled to have been stopped. The Titans ended up kicking a field goal and that proved costly.
Ah, but the Chiefs offered a silver lining: Johnson’s sack meant McDonald’s was giving fans a chance to buy one Big Mac and get one free on Sunday.
Reminder that Big Mac sandwiches are buy 1, get 1 free at participating @KCMcDonalds today. #BigMacSack— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 7, 2018
This fact, however, was not met with happiness from Chiefs fans. Some didn’t hide their displeasure.
Really guys, you should consider laying low for awhile. #WeDeserveBetterChiefs— Alex Greenwood (@a_greenwood) January 7, 2018
#FireAndyReid #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/kNLK53m6Fm— Typical Chiefs Fan (@SameOldChiefs87) January 7, 2018
Just go away...— BigTamale (@Big_Tamale) January 7, 2018
Reminder you choked a 21-3 lead. And should get off of twitter for awhile— 2018 Marshall (@chiefsfan0) January 7, 2018
The tweeting thing? You are terrible at it.— Matt Prahl (@mlprahl) January 7, 2018
Great! Can’t wait! Lose the game and cut to Andy Reid: “it’s tough to lose again at home in the playoffs, but BOGO Big Macs make it worth it”— Matt Edmunds (@TeXEdMuNdS) January 7, 2018
Love you @Chiefs but do you think I care about getting a free Big Mac right now? I’m so devastated I can’t even eat.— J. Michael Dulany (@JMichaelDulany) January 7, 2018
"We have parted ways with defensive coordinator bob sutton" is the only tweet the fans are interested in.— fisher argoe (@FArgoe) January 7, 2018
We lost— Darth Vader (@WHOSDWAYNEJONES) January 7, 2018
