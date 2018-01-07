NBC analysts rip Chiefs: ‘No excuse losing to the Tennessee Titans’

They didn’t sugar coat this.
NBC had the broadcast of the second playoff game on Saturday, and at halftime of the Falcons-Rams game, the studio crew broke down the Chiefs’ 22-21 loss to the Titans.
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison offered some harsh criticism of the Chiefs’ performance in the AFC Wild Card Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Dungy, the former Buccaneers and Colts coach, was asked about the Chiefs’ play calling.
“I didn’t like it after they got off their script,” Dungy said. “The first 15 plays, they were aggressive, play-action passes, taking the ball down field. After that, I felt they lost their aggressiveness. I know Travis Kelce got hurt, but I didn’t see that same aggressiveness.”
Rodney Harrison clearly didn’t hold back in his analysis.
“No excuse losing to the Tennessee Titans,” Harrison said. “This is the worst team in the playoffs, I felt like. And I also felt like you have a home game, you got a chance to rest your players last week. No excuse losing this one.”
Dan Patrick added one last shot: “Yeah, I wondered where Kareem Hunt was in the second half.”
Here is the clip:
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
