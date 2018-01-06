Chiefs’ win probability was nearly 98 percent at one point against Titans

More Videos 0:10 Chiefs' Marcus Peters goes bowling after his second quarter interception Pause 0:30 QB Alex Smith leaves the field possibly for the last time as a Chief after playoff loss 0:42 Andy Reid on the Chiefs 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game 0:29 Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker: 'I didn't get my job done today' 0:36 Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:32 Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet pounds the drum before Chiefs playoff game 3:04 Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason 0:36 Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded 0:42 'Poop Bandit' caught on home surveillance in Arkansas neighborhood 11:14 Mizzou discusses tough loss against Florida Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Chiefs QB Alex Smith says loss to Titans hard to take Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith speaks about the team’s 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the NFL Wild Card playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 6, 2018. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith speaks about the team’s 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the NFL Wild Card playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 6, 2018. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith speaks about the team’s 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the NFL Wild Card playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 6, 2018. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star