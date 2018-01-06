More Videos

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith speaks about the team's 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the NFL Wild Card playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 6, 2018.

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Chiefs’ win probability was nearly 98 percent at one point against Titans

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

January 06, 2018 08:29 PM

UPDATED 29 MINUTES AGO

Welp.

The Chiefs made Yogi Berra’s famous quote stand up during Saturday night’s AFC Wild Card Game against the Tennessee Titans.

A touchdown before the end of the first half gave the Chiefs a 21-3 lead, and they seemed to be well on their way to a victory over the Tennessee Titans. Instead, the Chiefs ended up losing 22-21 and their postseason home heartache continued.

As Berra once said: “It ain’t over till it’s over.”

ESPN’s Darren Rovell shared a picture of what the Chiefs’ win probability was early in the third quarter: 97.9 percent. Yep, the Titans’ chances of rallying was a mere 2.1 percent. But it wasn’t over.

Here is Rovell’s tweet with the chart:

The Star’s Jesse Newell shared the Number Fire win probability chart and it was a little better. The Chiefs just had a 96.5 percent chance of winning.

Of course, the number that means the most came when the final gun sounded. The Chiefs had a 0.0 percent chance of winning.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

