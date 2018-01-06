Fans can get discount beer for Chiefs being ‘Cleveland Browns of the NFL playoffs’

Some Chiefs fans likely will drown their sorrows after their team’s 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans in an AFC Wild Card Game on Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium.
A Twitter user named ElevenThreeKC shared a screenshot of a text message that was received after the Chiefs’ loss.
The message said: “Here’s to the Cleveland Browns of the NFL playoffs. All beers above 5% abv are $2 off for the rest of the night. Thanks, Chiefs.”
The Twitter user said it came from Bier Station.
This is the tweet:
At @BierStation tonight! pic.twitter.com/XUXkaoUAc8— ElevenThree KC (@eleventhreeKC) January 7, 2018
Here is what Bier Station shared on Facebook:
