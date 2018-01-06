More Videos

    Chiefs coach Andy Reid on the Chiefs loss in Arrowhead stadium to the Titans.

Fans can get discount beer for Chiefs being ‘Cleveland Browns of the NFL playoffs’

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

January 06, 2018 08:11 PM

UPDATED 58 MINUTES AGO

Some Chiefs fans likely will drown their sorrows after their team’s 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans in an AFC Wild Card Game on Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

A Twitter user named ElevenThreeKC shared a screenshot of a text message that was received after the Chiefs’ loss.

The message said: “Here’s to the Cleveland Browns of the NFL playoffs. All beers above 5% abv are $2 off for the rest of the night. Thanks, Chiefs.”

The Twitter user said it came from Bier Station.

This is the tweet:

Here is what Bier Station shared on Facebook:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

    A Chiefs fan jumped out of the bed of a pickup truck and elbow dropped a flaming table on Saturday night. It appeared that he walked away unscathed. Video courtesy of @_tjo_/Twitter.

