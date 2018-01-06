Marcus Peters summed up Chiefs’ playoff loss in one tweet

Yeah, Chiefs fans were despondent after Saturday’s AFC Wild Card Game at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Chiefs had a 21-3 halftime lead over the Tennessee Titans, but didn’t score a point in the second half and ended up losing 22-21.
For a franchise that has had many disappointing playoff losses, this one really stung.
Not surprisingly, the Chiefs players were also not happy.
While Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters playfully pretended to bowl a football and later hugged an official during the game, he wasn’t in a good mood when the final gun sounded.
Peters took to Twitter and simply wrote: Smh.
Shake My Head. What more is there to say?
