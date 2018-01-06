Marcus Peters summed up Chiefs’ playoff loss in one tweet

More Videos

Andy Reid on the Chiefs' 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game 0:42

Andy Reid on the Chiefs' 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game

Pause
Chiefs QB Alex Smith says loss to Titans hard to take 3:57

Chiefs QB Alex Smith says loss to Titans hard to take

Chiefs' Kareem Hunt on fumble calls: 'You control what you can control’ 1:21

Chiefs' Kareem Hunt on fumble calls: 'You control what you can control’

Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz: 'It comes down to us doing our jobs' 1:17

Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz: 'It comes down to us doing our jobs'

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker: 'I didn't get my job done today' 0:29

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker: 'I didn't get my job done today'

Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason 3:04

Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason

QB Alex Smith leaves the field possibly for the last time as a Chief after playoff loss 0:30

QB Alex Smith leaves the field possibly for the last time as a Chief after playoff loss

Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded 0:36

Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet pounds the drum before Chiefs playoff game 0:32

Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet pounds the drum before Chiefs playoff game

  • Chiefs' Marcus Peters goes bowling after his second quarter interception

    Chiefs corner Marcus Peters bowls away the football after making an interception in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans during their playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs corner Marcus Peters bowls away the football after making an interception in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans during their playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star
Chiefs corner Marcus Peters bowls away the football after making an interception in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans during their playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Marcus Peters summed up Chiefs’ playoff loss in one tweet

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

January 06, 2018 07:41 PM

UPDATED 5 HOURS 26 MINUTES AGO

Yeah, Chiefs fans were despondent after Saturday’s AFC Wild Card Game at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs had a 21-3 halftime lead over the Tennessee Titans, but didn’t score a point in the second half and ended up losing 22-21.

For a franchise that has had many disappointing playoff losses, this one really stung.

Not surprisingly, the Chiefs players were also not happy.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

While Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters playfully pretended to bowl a football and later hugged an official during the game, he wasn’t in a good mood when the final gun sounded.

Peters took to Twitter and simply wrote: Smh.

Shake My Head. What more is there to say?

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Andy Reid on the Chiefs' 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game 0:42

Andy Reid on the Chiefs' 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game

Pause
Chiefs QB Alex Smith says loss to Titans hard to take 3:57

Chiefs QB Alex Smith says loss to Titans hard to take

Chiefs' Kareem Hunt on fumble calls: 'You control what you can control’ 1:21

Chiefs' Kareem Hunt on fumble calls: 'You control what you can control’

Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz: 'It comes down to us doing our jobs' 1:17

Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz: 'It comes down to us doing our jobs'

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker: 'I didn't get my job done today' 0:29

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker: 'I didn't get my job done today'

Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason 3:04

Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason

QB Alex Smith leaves the field possibly for the last time as a Chief after playoff loss 0:30

QB Alex Smith leaves the field possibly for the last time as a Chief after playoff loss

Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded 0:36

Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet pounds the drum before Chiefs playoff game 0:32

Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet pounds the drum before Chiefs playoff game

  • Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

    A Chiefs fan jumped out of the bed of a pickup truck and elbow dropped a flaming table on Saturday night. It appeared that he walked away unscathed. Video courtesy of @_tjo_/Twitter.

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

View More Video