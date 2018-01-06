Chiefs fans are upset, saddened after playoff loss to Titans

It’s over. It happened again. Unbelievably, it happened again.

The Chiefs coughed up an 18-point lead and blew yet another playoff game, losing 22-21 to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

The song remains the same: Joe Montana was the Chiefs quarterback the last time the Chiefs had won a home playoff game in 1994.

Chiefs fans were beside themselves, as one might imagine.

Here is what they shared on social media:

Just kill me now — Brian (@BrianMcGannon) January 7, 2018 Chiefs gonna Chief. — JoshuaKennedy hiphop (@JoshuaKennedyHH) January 7, 2018

I can’t watch this. These dang @chiefs. I’m so tired. #ChiefsKingdom — Joshua (@Bluewitness) January 7, 2018 It’s comical at this point.. can always depend on the chiefs blowing it in the playoffs. — Matt (@mlsieler) January 7, 2018

I’m sick. #Chiefs — James Easter (@JEaster32) January 7, 2018 tweet" data-lang="en"> tweet" data-lang="en"> Being a Chiefs fan is hard, nothing compares. No other team gives hope and rips it away nearly as often. Not one. — Brendan Atkins (@Brendan_Atkins) — Brendan Atkins (@Brendan_Atkins) January 7, 2018

ESPN captured a closeup of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid calling plays today. #TENvsKC pic.twitter.com/58yfmiNWhG — Steve Nick (@thedreamgiver) January 7, 2018 I'd just like to see Clark Hunt stand up Monday or Tuesday and take responsibility for his franchise. Tell he's as sick of this as the fans and taking a total look in the mirror, including himself.



Instead, we will hear, "Another great season of Chiefs football. Made millions..' — Alan Covington (@Alan_Covington) January 7, 2018 I’m sick and tired of the same old Chiefs. 6 home playoff losses in a row is unacceptable. Getting the team to the playoffs is not enough. Need something new. Bring in Mahomes. Freshen up the coaching staff. Make a change — Ben Hanson (@keehawk12) January 7, 2018

The @Titans are trying to lose. We are trying to lose. This sucks #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/NkEglf3DXi — Preston Samuels (@ptsamuels) January 7, 2018

No longer enjoying this. https://t.co/g2q1yk0AtW — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) January 7, 2018

This is the Chiefsiest of all the Chiefs playoff games. — Nate Bukaty (@nate_bukaty) January 7, 2018