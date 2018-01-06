More Videos

Chiefs' Marcus Peters goes bowling after his second quarter interception 0:10

Chiefs' Marcus Peters goes bowling after his second quarter interception

QB Alex Smith leaves the field possibly for the last time as a Chief after playoff loss 0:30

QB Alex Smith leaves the field possibly for the last time as a Chief after playoff loss

Andy Reid on the Chiefs 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game 0:42

Andy Reid on the Chiefs 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker: 'I didn't get my job done today' 0:29

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker: 'I didn't get my job done today'

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet pounds the drum before Chiefs playoff game 0:32

Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet pounds the drum before Chiefs playoff game

Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason 3:04

Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason

Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded 0:36

Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded

'Poop Bandit' caught on home surveillance in Arkansas neighborhood 0:42

'Poop Bandit' caught on home surveillance in Arkansas neighborhood

Mizzou discusses tough loss against Florida 11:14

Mizzou discusses tough loss against Florida

Chiefs fans are upset, saddened after playoff loss to Titans

By Pete Grathoff

January 06, 2018 06:49 PM

It’s over. It happened again. Unbelievably, it happened again.

The Chiefs coughed up an 18-point lead and blew yet another playoff game, losing 22-21 to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

The song remains the same: Joe Montana was the Chiefs quarterback the last time the Chiefs had won a home playoff game in 1994.

Chiefs fans were beside themselves, as one might imagine.

Here is what they shared on social media:

Being a Chiefs fan is hard, nothing compares. No other team gives hope and rips it away nearly as often. Not one.

— Brendan Atkins (@Brendan_Atkins) January 7, 2018

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

