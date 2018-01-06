Chris Jones prepared to catch an official’s flag.
Chris Jones prepared to catch an official’s flag. Twitter screenshot
Chris Jones prepared to catch an official’s flag. Twitter screenshot
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Chiefs’ Chris Jones made a sweet catch of an official’s flag

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

January 06, 2018 04:27 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 23 MINUTES AGO

Always keep your head up.

That’s a bit of advice that Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones followed during Saturday’s Wild Card Game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium.

In the second quarter, an official threw a flag high in the air, and Jones keep his eye on it, and made a nice one-handed catch.

Twitter user Melissa Jacobs shared the video on Twitter.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Here it is:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Related stories from Kansas City Star

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Andy Reid on the Chiefs' 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game 0:42

Andy Reid on the Chiefs' 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game

Pause
Chiefs QB Alex Smith says loss to Titans hard to take 3:57

Chiefs QB Alex Smith says loss to Titans hard to take

Chiefs' Kareem Hunt on fumble calls: 'You control what you can control’ 1:21

Chiefs' Kareem Hunt on fumble calls: 'You control what you can control’

Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz: 'It comes down to us doing our jobs' 1:17

Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz: 'It comes down to us doing our jobs'

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker: 'I didn't get my job done today' 0:29

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker: 'I didn't get my job done today'

Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason 3:04

Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason

QB Alex Smith leaves the field possibly for the last time as a Chief after playoff loss 0:30

QB Alex Smith leaves the field possibly for the last time as a Chief after playoff loss

Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded 0:36

Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet pounds the drum before Chiefs playoff game 0:32

Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet pounds the drum before Chiefs playoff game

  • Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

    A Chiefs fan jumped out of the bed of a pickup truck and elbow dropped a flaming table on Saturday night. It appeared that he walked away unscathed. Video courtesy of @_tjo_/Twitter.

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

View More Video