Chiefs’ Chris Jones made a sweet catch of an official’s flag

That’s a bit of advice that Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones followed during Saturday’s Wild Card Game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium.
In the second quarter, an official threw a flag high in the air, and Jones keep his eye on it, and made a nice one-handed catch.
Maybe the Titans can add Chris Jones to their WR corps mid-game. pic.twitter.com/oZU2YXeTEC— Melissa Jacobs (@thefootballgirl) January 6, 2018
