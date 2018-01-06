Kansas City Chiefs running back Marcus Allen held the ball up after a 21-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Houston Oilers on Jan. 16, 1994.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Marcus Allen held the ball up after a 21-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Houston Oilers on Jan. 16, 1994. Lynne Sladky The Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs running back Marcus Allen held the ball up after a 21-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Houston Oilers on Jan. 16, 1994. Lynne Sladky The Associated Press
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

The five best Chiefs playoff moments? Here is what NFL Network picked

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

January 06, 2018 11:33 AM

Will a play from the Chiefs’ Wild Card Game against the Titans on Saturday make this list in the future?

The NFL Network picked the five best Chiefs postseason moments, but in reality, there is more than one moment in some of this ranking.

Here is what was chosen:

5. Joe Montana’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Tim Barnett on a fourth-and-goal play in the fourth quarter of a Wild Card Game against the Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in 1994. That tied the game and the Chiefs won 27-24 in overtime on a field goal.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

4. Knile Davis’ kickoff return for a touchdown that opened the 30-0 Wild Card Game win over the Texans in 2016.

3. Two Montana touchdown passes and Marcus Allen’s scoring run in a 28-20 win over the Oilers in a Divisional Playoff game at Houston in 1994.

2. Mike Garrett’s winding 18-yard run that sewed up the Chiefs’ 31-7 win at Buffalo in the AFL Championship Game and earned them a spot in Super Bowl I.

1. You knew this, right? It had to be the Chiefs’ 23-7 win over the Vikings in Super Bowl IV.

Here is the NFL Network video:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

    A Chiefs fan jumped out of the bed of a pickup truck and elbow dropped a flaming table on Saturday night. It appeared that he walked away unscathed. Video courtesy of @_tjo_/Twitter.

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 1:58

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots
Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

View More Video