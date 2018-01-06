The five best Chiefs playoff moments? Here is what NFL Network picked

Will a play from the Chiefs’ Wild Card Game against the Titans on Saturday make this list in the future?
The NFL Network picked the five best Chiefs postseason moments, but in reality, there is more than one moment in some of this ranking.
Here is what was chosen:
5. Joe Montana’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Tim Barnett on a fourth-and-goal play in the fourth quarter of a Wild Card Game against the Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in 1994. That tied the game and the Chiefs won 27-24 in overtime on a field goal.
4. Knile Davis’ kickoff return for a touchdown that opened the 30-0 Wild Card Game win over the Texans in 2016.
3. Two Montana touchdown passes and Marcus Allen’s scoring run in a 28-20 win over the Oilers in a Divisional Playoff game at Houston in 1994.
2. Mike Garrett’s winding 18-yard run that sewed up the Chiefs’ 31-7 win at Buffalo in the AFL Championship Game and earned them a spot in Super Bowl I.
1. You knew this, right? It had to be the Chiefs’ 23-7 win over the Vikings in Super Bowl IV.
Here is the NFL Network video:
The Back-to-back AFC West champs!— NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2017
These are the @Chiefs' five BEST playoff moments. #ChiefsKingdom #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/lHbwHeDaK5
