In this Jan. 14, 2001 file photo, then-Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden was shown during a press conference. BEN MARGOT The Associated Press
For Pete's Sake

Reports: Jon Gruden will call Chiefs game, start $100 million job as Raiders’ coach Tuesday

By Pete Grathoff

January 05, 2018 12:12 PM

On his show Tuesday, Rich Eisen said he would be surprised if Jon Gruden would actually be in the booth for ESPN’s coverage of the Chiefs-Titans playoff game.

That’s because rumors were swirling that Gruden would be the next Raiders coach.

“You think the Chiefs are going to be fine with the next coach of the Oakland Raiders sitting in a booth?” Eisen said. “Don’t expect Andy Reid to say, sit down for your pregame interview. Or yeah, sure, here’s practice. You want to take a look at practice? No way.”

But that’s how it’ll play out.

NFL writer Steve Corkran reported that “Gruden will be introduced as the ‪Raiders head coach Tuesday, in a ‘splashy’ news conference.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reported that will happen.

Schefter reported that Gruden will get a 10-year, $100 million contract.

So, the next Raiders coach did sit down and talk with the Chiefs coach this week. Here is a tweet from ESPN’s Bill Hofheimer that shows Gruden chatting with Reid:

Wouldn’t you love to have been a fly on the wall for that conversation? No word on whether or not Reid let Gruden watch practice.

Pro Football Talk reported that the Titans “had no comment on whether Gruden’s access to production meetings involving Titans coaches and quarterback will be adjusted.”

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330

