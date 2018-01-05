Reports: Jon Gruden will call Chiefs game, start $100 million job as Raiders’ coach Tuesday

On his show Tuesday, Rich Eisen said he would be surprised if Jon Gruden would actually be in the booth for ESPN’s coverage of the Chiefs-Titans playoff game.
That’s because rumors were swirling that Gruden would be the next Raiders coach.
“You think the Chiefs are going to be fine with the next coach of the Oakland Raiders sitting in a booth?” Eisen said. “Don’t expect Andy Reid to say, sit down for your pregame interview. Or yeah, sure, here’s practice. You want to take a look at practice? No way.”
But that’s how it’ll play out.
NFL writer Steve Corkran reported that “Gruden will be introduced as the Raiders head coach Tuesday, in a ‘splashy’ news conference.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reported that will happen.
Schefter reported that Gruden will get a 10-year, $100 million contract.
So, the next Raiders coach did sit down and talk with the Chiefs coach this week. Here is a tweet from ESPN’s Bill Hofheimer that shows Gruden chatting with Reid:
Jon Gruden catching up w/ @Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during NFL #WildCard mtgs in Kansas City today in preparation for #TENvsKC (Sat, 420p ET on ESPN & ABC). pic.twitter.com/jQIQks1Esz— bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) January 4, 2018
Wouldn’t you love to have been a fly on the wall for that conversation? No word on whether or not Reid let Gruden watch practice.
Pro Football Talk reported that the Titans “had no comment on whether Gruden’s access to production meetings involving Titans coaches and quarterback will be adjusted.”
