Trevor Oaks writes message to Royals and their fans

Following a three-team trade on Thursday night that netted the Royals two minor-league players, MLB.com ranked Trevor Oaks as the franchise’s No. 19 prospect.
Oaks, who is 6 foot 3 and 220 pounds, will have a chance to make the Royals rotation this season, and general manager Dayton Moore had good things to say about him.
After the trade was completed, the 24-year-old Oaks wrote a farewell message to the Dodgers and their fans. He then wrote to the Royals and their fans.
This is what Oaks tweeted: “To the @Royals organization and its fans: I am so excited and thankful for this opportunity to build new relationships, compete, and win together! I’m looking forward to developing more as a pitcher and to meeting my new teammates, coaches, and staff at Spring Training!”
