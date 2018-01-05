More Videos

We put Tyreek Hill up against a cheetah, Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt, and Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger in a 100-yard dash.
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Titans cornerback thinks he’s faster than Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

January 05, 2018 08:26 AM

A lot of NFL cornerbacks have gotten a good look at the back of Tyreek Hill’s jersey over the past two seasons. You know, as he’s scored a touchdown.

The task of defending Hill in Saturday’s Wild Card Game could fall to Tennessee cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, according to the detailed scouting report from The Star’s Terez A. Paylor.

Hill’s speed makes most cornerbacks a least a little wary, but Jackson thinks he’s got what it takes to stay with Hill. In fact, Jackson was asked by Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network who would win in a footrace. Jackson said he’d beat Hill.

Here is what Kinkhabwala tweeted: “.‪@Titans CB Adoree’ Jackson and ‪@Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill in a foot race? ‘I hope you’re taking me,’ Jackson said. ‘I’m taking me!’”

The two aren’t going to race on Saturday, but we can look at the 40-yard dash times.

At the NFL Combine last year, Jackson ran it in 4.42 seconds (it was initially recorded at an unofficial 4.39).

That’s blazing. But it’s not in the ballpark of Hill, who ran it in 4.24 seconds at his Pro Day at West Alabama.

A quick side note: A New York Times story said that Hill reached the fifth-fastest speed for an offensive player this season (21.64 mph), trailing two runs by the Jaguars’ Leonard Fournette, the Rams’ Todd Gurley and the 49ers’ Marquise Goodwin. Fournette had the fastest speed (22.05 mph), per the Times, which used data from Sportradar. While defensive players were measured, Jackson’s name is not in the story.

Jackson, who is listed at 5 foot 11 on the Titans roster, also told Kinkhabwala that he admires the mind-set of the 5-10 Hill: “I like the way he competes. He doesn’t care if he’s not bigger than anyone, he’s just always battling.”

You can see Kinkhabwala’s report for the NFL Network here.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

