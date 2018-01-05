Titans cornerback thinks he’s faster than Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill

A lot of NFL cornerbacks have gotten a good look at the back of Tyreek Hill’s jersey over the past two seasons. You know, as he’s scored a touchdown.
The task of defending Hill in Saturday’s Wild Card Game could fall to Tennessee cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, according to the detailed scouting report from The Star’s Terez A. Paylor.
Hill’s speed makes most cornerbacks a least a little wary, but Jackson thinks he’s got what it takes to stay with Hill. In fact, Jackson was asked by Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network who would win in a footrace. Jackson said he’d beat Hill.
Here is what Kinkhabwala tweeted: “.@Titans CB Adoree’ Jackson and @Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill in a foot race? ‘I hope you’re taking me,’ Jackson said. ‘I’m taking me!’”
Never miss a local story.
.@Titans CB Adoree' Jackson and @Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill in a foot race? "I hope you're taking me," Jackson said. "I'm taking me!"— Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) January 3, 2018
The two aren’t going to race on Saturday, but we can look at the 40-yard dash times.
At the NFL Combine last year, Jackson ran it in 4.42 seconds (it was initially recorded at an unofficial 4.39).
.@AdoreeKnows is— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2017
The @USC_Athletics star runs 4.39u 40-yard dash! #NFLCombine https://t.co/RScvzBVmuo
That’s blazing. But it’s not in the ballpark of Hill, who ran it in 4.24 seconds at his Pro Day at West Alabama.
A quick side note: A New York Times story said that Hill reached the fifth-fastest speed for an offensive player this season (21.64 mph), trailing two runs by the Jaguars’ Leonard Fournette, the Rams’ Todd Gurley and the 49ers’ Marquise Goodwin. Fournette had the fastest speed (22.05 mph), per the Times, which used data from Sportradar. While defensive players were measured, Jackson’s name is not in the story.
Jackson, who is listed at 5 foot 11 on the Titans roster, also told Kinkhabwala that he admires the mind-set of the 5-10 Hill: “I like the way he competes. He doesn’t care if he’s not bigger than anyone, he’s just always battling.”
Adoree' Jackson, the @Titans' 5-10 CB, said of Tyreek Hill, the @Chiefs' 5-10 WR: "I like the way he competes. He doesn't care if he's not bigger than anyone, he's just always battling."— Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) January 3, 2018
You can see Kinkhabwala’s report for the NFL Network here.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments