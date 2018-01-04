The Kansas City Chiefs play the Tennessee Titans on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Kansas City Chiefs play the Tennessee Titans on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
The Kansas City Chiefs play the Tennessee Titans on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

NFL Network analyst says one Chiefs player will be ‘X-factor’ in Saturday’s game

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

January 04, 2018 08:45 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

It’s a little more than 48 hours before the Chiefs kick off the NFL playoffs with their game against the Titans at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.

The oddsmakers have made the Chiefs big favorites to win the game, but many Kansas City sports fans are also amateur historians. Not only have the Titans won in their last two visits to Arrowhead Stadium, but the Chiefs have had so many heartbreaking home playoff losses that fans can’t even agree on which is the worst.

However, one NFL Network analyst thinks the Chiefs will be in control Saturday if rookie running back Kareem Hunt plays as he did in the last three games before the season finale. Hunt averaged 121 yards in wins over the Raiders, Chargers and Dolphins, before he mostly rested against Denver.

NFL Network analyst Maurice Jones-Drew thinks Hunt will be the ‘X-factor’ in Saturday’s game.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“If Kareem Hunt can run the ball like he’s done the last couple of weeks, then the Chiefs are pretty much unstoppable,” Jones-Drew said on Wednesday night. “Their offense opens up crazy.”

Here is the clip:

More Videos

Kansas City's homicide number 137 had a name 3:10

Kansas City's homicide number 137 had a name

Pause
15 things to look forward to on 'Grown-ish' 1:50

15 things to look forward to on 'Grown-ish'

Believe it or not, this guy chooses to sleep outside 2:15

Believe it or not, this guy chooses to sleep outside

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch announces retirement 2:06

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch announces retirement

Jontay Porter sets career high in scoring in Mizzou victory 2:52

Jontay Porter sets career high in scoring in Mizzou victory

Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of armed woman after standoff in Olathe 26:08

Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of armed woman after standoff in Olathe

Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of armed woman after standoff in Olathe 26:08

Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of armed woman after standoff in Olathe

Too old? Too much money? Is reported Hosmer offer a good deal? 2:11

Too old? Too much money? Is reported Hosmer offer a good deal?

Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason 3:04

Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason

Royals' Eric Hosmer says thanks to fans 2:49

Royals' Eric Hosmer says thanks to fans

  • Chiefs are keeping Kareem Hunt fresh for the playoffs

    KC Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt carried the football only one time on Sunday in Denver ... one carry for a 35-yard touchdown and the 2017 NFL rushing title. Hunt and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy spoke about his effort to stay fresh for the playoffs.

Chiefs are keeping Kareem Hunt fresh for the playoffs

KC Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt carried the football only one time on Sunday in Denver ... one carry for a 35-yard touchdown and the 2017 NFL rushing title. Hunt and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy spoke about his effort to stay fresh for the playoffs.

David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Kansas City's homicide number 137 had a name 3:10

Kansas City's homicide number 137 had a name

Pause
15 things to look forward to on 'Grown-ish' 1:50

15 things to look forward to on 'Grown-ish'

Believe it or not, this guy chooses to sleep outside 2:15

Believe it or not, this guy chooses to sleep outside

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch announces retirement 2:06

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch announces retirement

Jontay Porter sets career high in scoring in Mizzou victory 2:52

Jontay Porter sets career high in scoring in Mizzou victory

Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of armed woman after standoff in Olathe 26:08

Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of armed woman after standoff in Olathe

Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of armed woman after standoff in Olathe 26:08

Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of armed woman after standoff in Olathe

Too old? Too much money? Is reported Hosmer offer a good deal? 2:11

Too old? Too much money? Is reported Hosmer offer a good deal?

Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason 3:04

Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason

Royals' Eric Hosmer says thanks to fans 2:49

Royals' Eric Hosmer says thanks to fans

  • Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

    A Chiefs fan jumped out of the bed of a pickup truck and elbow dropped a flaming table on Saturday night. It appeared that he walked away unscathed. Video courtesy of @_tjo_/Twitter.

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

View More Video