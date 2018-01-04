NFL Network analyst says one Chiefs player will be ‘X-factor’ in Saturday’s game

It’s a little more than 48 hours before the Chiefs kick off the NFL playoffs with their game against the Titans at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.
The oddsmakers have made the Chiefs big favorites to win the game, but many Kansas City sports fans are also amateur historians. Not only have the Titans won in their last two visits to Arrowhead Stadium, but the Chiefs have had so many heartbreaking home playoff losses that fans can’t even agree on which is the worst.
However, one NFL Network analyst thinks the Chiefs will be in control Saturday if rookie running back Kareem Hunt plays as he did in the last three games before the season finale. Hunt averaged 121 yards in wins over the Raiders, Chargers and Dolphins, before he mostly rested against Denver.
NFL Network analyst Maurice Jones-Drew thinks Hunt will be the ‘X-factor’ in Saturday’s game.
Never miss a local story.
“If Kareem Hunt can run the ball like he’s done the last couple of weeks, then the Chiefs are pretty much unstoppable,” Jones-Drew said on Wednesday night. “Their offense opens up crazy.”
Here is the clip:
#TENvsKC#BUFvsJAX— NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2018
Who will be the X-factor in the AFC this weekend? #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/tkZB2tJvME
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments