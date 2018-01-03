Craig Sager’s will has caused an unfortunate family drama

This is unfortunate.
Two of Craig Sager’s children took to social media this week and said there have been problems since their father died in December 2016. Sager, who worked at KMBC Channel 9 in the late 1970s and later gained national attention for his work (and fashion choices) as an NBA courtside reporter, apparently left Craig Sager II and his sisters out of his will.
They have no problem with that, but say their stepmother has not treated them well.
Sager’s son tweeted on Tuesday: “Nothing like getting served, pestered by Sherrifs & taken to court over a Will that myself and my sisters are not only 100% excluded from but do not even have any interest in contesting in the first place. Thanks Dad”
Never miss a local story.
Nothing like getting served, pestered by Sherrifs & taken to court over a Will that myself and my sisters are not only 100% excluded from but do not even have any interest in contesting in the first place. Thanks Dad— Craig Sager II (@CraigSagerJr) January 2, 2018
On Wednesday, Sager’s son followed up another tweet:
“Never contended anything to do w/ a will when I found out bc primarily I expected it & it’s what he wanted. It is what it is. We put our heads down & moved the hell on. But 2018 & I’m called on vacation bc another Sheriff came by I’m not in it
“+ I’m not fighting
“= Leave me alone!”
Never contended anything to do w/ a will when I found out bc primarily I expected it & it’s what he wanted. It is what it is. We put our heads down & moved the hell on. But 2018 & I’m called on vacation bc another Sheriff came by— Craig Sager II (@CraigSagerJr) January 3, 2018
I’m not in it
+
I’m not fighting
=
Leave me alone! pic.twitter.com/jj63cedhHe
A Twitter user asked Sager’s son why he was airing his grievances on Twitter, and he wrote back: “Bc I don’t know what to do anymore. I was unaware I could get served over a will I’m not a part of or against. I go out of town & I still have calls & Sheriffs coming to my place. I don’t know what is waiting back home when I return. I want no part of this & it’s beyond upsetting”
Bc I don’t know what to do anymore. I was unaware I could get served over a will I’m not a part of or against. I go out of town & I still have calls & Sheriffs coming to my place. I don’t know what is waiting back home when I return. I want no part of this & it’s beyond upsetting— Craig Sager II (@CraigSagerJr) January 3, 2018
Kacy Sager, who was named in honor of the Royals’ 1985 World Series title, was happy her brother spoke out.
She wrote: “I support @CraigSagerJr finally coming clean about some of the dumbassery we’ve been dealing with. Family is everything, and it’s incredibly painful to know others are trying to erase you from it. Not gonna let it ruin our 2018 though :) Love you guys”
I support @CraigSagerJr finally coming clean about some of the dumbassery we've been dealing with.— Kacy Sager (@THESagerbomb) January 2, 2018
Family is everything, and it's incredibly painful to know others are trying to erase you from it.
Not gonna let it ruin our 2018 though :)
Love you guys
Kacy also said the kids have been excluded from the Sager Strong Foundation.
She wrote: “The issue isn’t the will. We never cared about the money. It’s that she’s trying to keep us away from everything, including the SagerStrong Foundation & the kids, and is making lawyers and sheriffs do her dirty work instead of picking up a phone.”
The issue isn't the will. We never cared about the money. It's that she's trying to keep us away from everything, including the SagerStrong Foundation & the kids, and is making lawyers and sheriffs do her dirty work instead of picking up a phone.— Kacy Sager (@THESagerbomb) January 3, 2018
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments