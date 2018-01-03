Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer celebrated a three-run home run during a game last year against the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
For Pete's Sake

Royals’ reported mega offer to Eric Hosmer has fans torn

By Pete Grathoff

January 03, 2018 11:49 AM

Good idea or bad idea?

Fans can’t seem to agree when it comes to a report that the Royals have made a seven-year, $147 million contract offer to free agent Eric Hosmer.

That would dwarf the four-year, $72 million contract that the Royals gave left fielder Alex Gordon after the 2015 season.

Hosmer is a fan favorite, but it seems that not everyone believes this is a good idea for the Royals. In fact, I saw more people saying on social media that the Royals shouldn’t offer that much money.

Here is a sample of what Royals fans are saying about the reported offer:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

