Royals’ reported mega offer to Eric Hosmer has fans torn

Good idea or bad idea?
Fans can’t seem to agree when it comes to a report that the Royals have made a seven-year, $147 million contract offer to free agent Eric Hosmer.
That would dwarf the four-year, $72 million contract that the Royals gave left fielder Alex Gordon after the 2015 season.
Hosmer is a fan favorite, but it seems that not everyone believes this is a good idea for the Royals. In fact, I saw more people saying on social media that the Royals shouldn’t offer that much money.
Here is a sample of what Royals fans are saying about the reported offer:
I hope he declines. It would cripple us for the better part of a decade. Not to mention salvy will likely need to move over to 1B in the next three years.— Fahrmhouse (@SFahrmeier) January 3, 2018
This Hosmer deal has me so excited that he could be coming back! What would be even more exciting is if @TheRealHos35 told KC he would take less $ in order for us to resign @Mooose_8 and bring them BOTH back! Is that too much to ask? #RaisedRoyal #ForeverRoyal #BuryMeARoyal— Liz Skurdal (@lizskurdal) January 3, 2018
If we would lose Whit or Danny Duffy as a result of this, Dayton should have gone to Atlanta !!!!!— Don'tTradeDannyDuffytotheCubs (@jediliz) January 3, 2018
Yeeeessssss! @pamala_frog2000 @alcwichita https://t.co/EktgPngyiT— Larissa Wray Tolbert (@frisitz76) January 3, 2018
“Royals learned a lesson from the Gordon contract”— Sno Man (@SNo_Man2168) January 3, 2018
Moore: “Hold my beer”
Yes! Way to go @Royals! The revenue will only come if you put a product out there worth watching. https://t.co/MUGeWuzitK— Chris Wright (@CW_Lincoln) January 3, 2018
Hosmer deal is too much money and too backloaded. It will handicap Royals ability to actually rebuild. I also don't believe we should have to outbid the Padres to get him to return. I think Hosmer wants to compete, so I doubt he wants to return. Deal doesn't make sense.— Cody Farmer (@Cfarmer22) January 3, 2018
Bury him a royal https://t.co/t6WWlr9YhU— carlos saucedo (@csaucedo7139) January 3, 2018
Too much $$$. 100 million tops is what he is worth.— Bambi (@bambi380) January 3, 2018
A few thoughts on why it makes sense:— Rish Gupta (@rguptaingitup) January 3, 2018
1. TV contract impact of this signing to keep the fan base around and get solid TV deal
2. Not getting good offers for current players
3. Don't want to lose new fan base w/ more 100 loss seasons
4. Established star who fans love
Ugh there’s so much more we could do with that money— sammy (@leopardxlady93) January 3, 2018
Looks like we gonna keep Eric Hosmer. Cool. #Royals— Stank E. Mann (@HisStankness) January 3, 2018
No, no, a thousand times, no! pic.twitter.com/nP3LBWorsm— Rick Hellman (@rickhellman) January 3, 2018
I am thrilled the @royals made a competitive offer to Hosmer. I just want him to be worth it. If he continues to build off the 2017 season, he definitely will. If he regresses back to 2016 then not so much.— J.C. (@rock_climber02) January 3, 2018
Paying Eric Hosmer 147-million isn’t smart for a franchise that has openly said they want to limit their spending. This is going to end up just like Joe Mauer. #Royals— Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) January 3, 2018
So I woke up to like 20 messages about the Royals offer to Hosmer, and if you know me you know I just about started crying— Kaitlyn Keough (@kaitkeo_159) January 3, 2018
