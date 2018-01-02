Steelers’ Todd Haley injured after reportedly being shoved down outside of a bar

When the playoffs start, teams try to avoid distractions. Unfortunately for the Steelers, they have involving offensive coordinator Todd Haley.
After the Steelers beat the Browns 28-24 in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Haley was injured in a fall. Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the Steelers said Haley injured his hip, was not at the team office on Tuesday but he will rejoin the team this week.
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network later reported that Haley was “shoved down outside a bar near Heinz Field on New Year’s Eve. ... Police have looked into it.”
According to a tweet from the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, a spokeswoman for the Pittsburgh police department said “Haley’s wife Christine was involved in a ‘minor scuffle’ shortly after midnight Jan. 1. ‘The scuffle was quickly ended. Todd Haley was not involved nor injured.’ Both Haleys were escorted out of the bar. No injuries or charges.”
Garafolo later tweeted that police have no information about an incident outside the bar.
Haley, who had a 19-26 record as the Chiefs head coach from 2009 to late in 2011, has been the Steelers offensive coordinator since 2012.
Chiefs fans may recall that a man told Deadspin in 2013 that he got an autograph from Haley at a bar and he signed it with the message “Go Steelers! Chiefs Suck!!” Haley later told ESPN his message was done in jest.
Pittsburgh has the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff field and has a bye this week, so Haley will be able to rest like the Steelers players.
