Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton. Patrick Semansky The Associated Press
For Pete's Sake

Grateful Bills fans are flooding Andy Dalton’s charity with donations

By Pete Grathoff

January 02, 2018 10:50 AM

We’re only two days into 2018*, but here is the most heart-warming story of the year.

*If you’re a check writer, don’t forget this fact

The Buffalo Bills got into the playoffs thanks to the Cincinnati Bengals’ 31-27 comeback win at Baltimore on Sunday. The Bengals scored in the final minute and that knocked the Ravens from the postseason field and opened a spot for Buffalo.

That snapped the Bills’ 17-year playoff drought and fans were grateful. Really grateful.

Tyler Boyd caught a 49-yard touchdown pass from Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, and Bills fans have shown their gratitude by making donations to Dalton’s charity, the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation. Its mission “is to provide daily support, opportunities, resources and life-changing experiences to seriously ill and physically challenged children and their families in Cincinnati and Fort Worth.”

Dalton tweeted Monday that at one point the foundation was receiving 10 donations per minute from Buffalo fans.

The latest update from Dalton on Monday night was that more than 2,500 donations had resulted in better than $57,000 raised. He expected that number to increase.

It’s not just Bills fans doing something nice. After clinching the playoff berth on Sunday, the Bills said they would be sending a present to the Bengals.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

