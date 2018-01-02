Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes made quite an impression on this NFL analyst

Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t disappoint in his NFL debut Sunday.
Not only were Chiefs fans impressed with Mahomes, but so was NFL.com analyst Brian Baldinger. He often breaks down game film on Twitter, and on Monday he shared some thoughts about Mahomes. In fact, he was gushing.
Baldinger offered some thoughts on five plays from the Chiefs’ 27-24 win at Denver.
Before getting to those tweets, here is Baldinger’s final analysis of Mahomes, whom he compared with the Eagles’ C.J. Wentz, the 49ers’ Jimmy Garappolo, the Texans’ Deshaun Watson and the Rams’ Jared Goff.
Baldinger tweeted: “I just watched @Chiefs @PatrickMahomes5 NFL debut and I declare that he along with the young guns of @cj_wentz @JimmyG_10 @deshaunwatson @JaredGoff16 NFL loading up on QB talent.”
I just watched @Chiefs @PatrickMahomes5 NFL debut and I declare that he along with the young guns of @cj_wentz @JimmyG_10 @deshaunwatson @JaredGoff16 NFL loading up on QB talent. #— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) January 2, 2018
This throw from Mahomes really impressed Baldinger. With two Broncos bearing down on Mahomes, he completed a pass on the run.
Baldinger said: “There are a whole lot of quarterbacks in this league that have played a long time that have never made a throw like this in their life. ... A lot of quarterbacks have been chased by Von Miller. Not many quarterbacks have seen this: being attacked by two defensive players and make this throw into your living room...”
.@Chiefs @PatrickMahomes5 makes this throw that only a handful of NFL starters can make. Go ahead, watch this one over and over and see if you believe it. #BaldyBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/BkHu8CvWXV— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) January 2, 2018
This play-action pass also impressed Baldinger (“Kid’s got something-something to him”):
.@Chiefs @PatrickMahomes5 it’s this play action throw that had Reid, Payton, and Gruden drooling during draft season last year. It’s called TALENT. #BaldyBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/ZgfNdeUh37— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) January 2, 2018
Here is Mahomes getting off a pass with a Broncos defender in his face (“The future is bright for Mahomes,” declared Baldinger):
.@Chiefs @PatrickMahomes5 throws this strike as if he is playing “lawntoss” in the front yard. Can he be rattled, have a rookie moment or something? #BaldyBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/rCdkws0HRG— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) January 2, 2018
This is a “highlight reel” throw and you can see why Baldinger says that:
.@Chiefs @PatrickMahomes5 with highlight reel throws and we haven’t gotten to halftime of his first NFL START. #BaldyBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/sSRhiOF5zf— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) January 2, 2018
And finally, there is breakdown of Mahomes’ first completion:
.@chiefs @PatrickMahomes5 first NFL completion goes for 51 to #DemetriusHarris, the longest catch in his 4 year career. Offense looks different already. #BaldyBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/e8p6Ud8DGk— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) January 2, 2018
