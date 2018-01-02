More Videos

    Kansas City Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks about the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Denver Broncos on Dec. 31, 2017. It was Mahome's first regular-season start in the NFL.

Kansas City Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks about the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Denver Broncos on Dec. 31, 2017. It was Mahome's first regular-season start in the NFL. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star
Kansas City Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks about the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Denver Broncos on Dec. 31, 2017. It was Mahome's first regular-season start in the NFL. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star
For Pete's Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes made quite an impression on this NFL analyst

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

January 02, 2018 09:36 AM

UPDATED 30 MINUTES AGO

Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t disappoint in his NFL debut Sunday.

Not only were Chiefs fans impressed with Mahomes, but so was NFL.com analyst Brian Baldinger. He often breaks down game film on Twitter, and on Monday he shared some thoughts about Mahomes. In fact, he was gushing.

Baldinger offered some thoughts on five plays from the Chiefs’ 27-24 win at Denver.

Before getting to those tweets, here is Baldinger’s final analysis of Mahomes, whom he compared with the Eagles’ C.J. Wentz, the 49ers’ Jimmy Garappolo, the Texans’ Deshaun Watson and the Rams’ Jared Goff.

Baldinger tweeted: “I just watched ‪@Chiefs ‪@PatrickMahomes5 NFL debut and I declare that he along with the young guns of ‪@cj_wentz ‪@JimmyG_10 ‪@deshaunwatson ‪@JaredGoff16 NFL loading up on QB talent.”

This throw from Mahomes really impressed Baldinger. With two Broncos bearing down on Mahomes, he completed a pass on the run.

Baldinger said: “There are a whole lot of quarterbacks in this league that have played a long time that have never made a throw like this in their life. ... A lot of quarterbacks have been chased by Von Miller. Not many quarterbacks have seen this: being attacked by two defensive players and make this throw into your living room...”

This play-action pass also impressed Baldinger (“Kid’s got something-something to him”):

Here is Mahomes getting off a pass with a Broncos defender in his face (“The future is bright for Mahomes,” declared Baldinger):

This is a “highlight reel” throw and you can see why Baldinger says that:

And finally, there is breakdown of Mahomes’ first completion:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

