Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes made quite an impression on this NFL analyst

More Videos 2:06 Watch: Bubbles form beautiful ice crystals in subzero temperatures Pause 3:10 Kansas City's homicide number 137 had a name 2:46 Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on' 6:09 Andy Reid happy with Patrick Mahomes, backups in victory over Broncos 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 0:27 Chiefs’ Anthony Sherman on Patrick Mahomes: 'He’s gonna be special' 0:36 Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 2:11 Mother of four has to choose between buying groceries or seeing a doctor 1:57 KU senior Frank Mason wins the Wooden Award as national player of the year 1:55 What's behind Mizzou football team's big turnaround? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on' Kansas City Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks about the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Denver Broncos on Dec. 31, 2017. It was Mahome's first regular-season start in the NFL. Kansas City Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks about the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Denver Broncos on Dec. 31, 2017. It was Mahome's first regular-season start in the NFL. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks about the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Denver Broncos on Dec. 31, 2017. It was Mahome's first regular-season start in the NFL. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star