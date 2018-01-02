There was a ‘mini Royals reunion’ at Johnny Giavotella’s wedding

When you think about the players who came up in the Royals minor-league system and eventually won two American League pennants and the 2015 World Series, certain names spring to mind.
Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Salvador Perez and Jarrod Dyson are just a few of the players who were key parts of the Royals success.
But for those who made it to the major leagues, there were many more who never got out of the minor leagues. Others were traded before the Royals won the World Series. Many of those players who didn’t get a ring are still friends with Hosmer, Dyson and the rest.
And some got together on New Year’s Eve to celebrate with former Royals second baseman Johnny Giavotella, who was married in New Orleans.
Never miss a local story.
Here is a tweet from former Royals pitcher Everett Teaford, and it includes Hosmer, Dyson, Giavotella, Aaron Crow and Anthony Seratelli, who was in the Royals’ minor-league system from 2006-13. Derrick Robinson, who was a Royals’ minor-leaguer from 2006-12, also is in the photo.
Teaford wrote: “Mini Royals reunion. Congrats big John!”
Mini Royals reunion. Congrats big John! Drob104 @TheRealHos35 @GiavotelLA504 @acrow43 @mrzoombiya @Seratelli. pic.twitter.com/Bl5DcpAZKQ— Everett Teaford (@ETeaparty25) January 1, 2018
Dyson wore his 2015 World Series championship ring to the festivities:
Here is a photo that Giavotella shared before the wedding:
This is a picture of the happy couple:
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments