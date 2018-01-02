Photo from above B-2 stealth bomber shows its flyover of Rose Bowl

One of the biggest winners from the New Year’s Days bowl games was aerial photographer Mark Holtzman.
He tweeted a photo of a B-2 stealth bomber flyover of the Rose Bowl, and it is an awesome photo.
Aerial Photo of the B2 Stealth Bomber Flyover at the 2018 Rose Bowl Game #UGAvsOK #RoseBowl #sooners #Bulldogs #Oklahoma #UGA #UGAvsOU #ouband #ugaband @rosebowlgame @RoseBowlStadium @OU_Athletics @OU_Football @UGAAthletics @FootballUGA #Pasadena— Mark Holtzman (@westcoastaerial) January 2, 2018
More at https://t.co/MqDCbtc8xP pic.twitter.com/TFJXKPTxqc
Holtzman was asked on Twitter if he took the photo from a blimp over the stadium, but he said it was from a Cessna 206 airplane.
Whatever the case, it is a cool photo. You can see more of his work here.
Here is what it looked like inside the stadium:
B2 Bomber flyby from my position pic.twitter.com/miHeE0MYvl— LASooner (@TheLASooner) January 2, 2018
