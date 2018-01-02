A B-2 stealth bomber makes a flyover before kickoff of the Rose Bowl on Monday.
Photo from above B-2 stealth bomber shows its flyover of Rose Bowl

By Pete Grathoff

January 02, 2018 08:13 AM

One of the biggest winners from the New Year’s Days bowl games was aerial photographer Mark Holtzman.

He tweeted a photo of a B-2 stealth bomber flyover of the Rose Bowl, and it is an awesome photo.

Holtzman was asked on Twitter if he took the photo from a blimp over the stadium, but he said it was from a Cessna 206 airplane.

Whatever the case, it is a cool photo. You can see more of his work here.

Here is what it looked like inside the stadium:

Pete Grathoff

