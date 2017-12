2:14 Sights and sounds of Chiefs victory at Denver Pause

1:03 Watch Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes warm up for his NFL debut

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

2:46 Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

0:36 Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

2:08 Video shows carjacker speed away with child as mother gives chase

1:07 Bill Self invents word when talking about team’s offense

4:59 Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting'

0:44 Pullman BBQ in Parkville