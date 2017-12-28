Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart greeted wide receiver Mecole Hardman during the SEC Championship Game.
For Pete's Sake

For Pete's Sake

Georgia fan gets court date moved so he can attend Rose Bowl game against Oklahoma

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

December 28, 2017 10:32 AM

This may be the greatest court petition ever written.

With Georgia in the College Football Playoff, a Bulldogs fan was faced with a conundrum. As a lawyer, he had a court date on Jan. 2, the day after the Rose Bowl game between Georgia and Oklahoma. He had tickets for the game in Pasadena, Calif., and wouldn’t be back in time for the trial.

What to do?

The fan asked for an emergency motion to get a trial date moved, of course. And it ended up being mostly a love letter about the Bulldogs. Twitter user @sarahg1561 shared the court document:

Here are some of the highlights of the petition:

“The reason for the request is as follows. The undersigned counsel for Plaintiff learned on Wednesday, December 20, 2017, that his gracious older brother has procured tickets and travel accommodations for him to attend the “Granddaddy of Them All”, the 104th Rose Bowl Game, when the 2017 SEC Champion University of Georgia Bulldogs (“Dawgs”), will face the Sooners from the University of Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff Semifinal in Pasadena, California, on January 1, 2018. …

“The UGA team that will face the Sooners on January 1, 2018, boasts many players who will almost certainly become legends in their own right. …

“It is truly great to be a Georgia Bulldawg, and to have a loving and generous brother who has given me the opportunity to watch the Dawgs take on the Sooners in the most famous stadium in the land on New Year’s Day, at what will hopefully be the last stop before we play for, and win, a national championship. For this reason, I respectfully request that the court remove this case from the trial calendar or January 2, 2018, so that I may return home from the Rose Bowl that day. Plaintiff will seek no further continuances.”

According to the tweet, the judge approved the continuance.

Pete Grathoff

