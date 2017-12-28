Screenshot of YouTube video
For Pete's Sake

Fire ravaged historic baseball stadium in the Dominican Republic

By Pete Grathoff

December 28, 2017 09:27 AM

Some Dominican Winter League playoff games are being delayed because of a huge fire that broke out at one of the stadiums on Wednesday night.

Fire engulfed the Quisqueya Stadium Juan Marichal in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, not long before Gigantes del Cibao were to face Leones del Escogido. The game was postponed.

Two Royals minor leaguers — outfielder Elier Hernandez and pitcher Miguel Almonte — play for Gigantes.

Thursday night’s game between Tigres del Licey and Aguilas Cibaenas, which was to be played at the stadium, was postponed.

Royals outfielder Jorge Bonifacio plays for Licey. Ditto for his brother Emilio Bonifacio, a former Royals player. On the Aguilas Cibaenas roster is Royals minor-league pitcher Pedro Fernandez.

The stadium opened in 1955, according to ballparkdigest.com, and is a shared home for LIcey and Escogido.

According to ESPN, the fire started when an air-conditioning unit in the pressbox is suspected to have short-circuited.

The images of the fire and the aftermath were frightening:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

