In honor of his first start, NFL picked Patrick Mahomes’ top five preseason plays

Chiefs fans were just a tad excited on Wednesday about the news that rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes would make his first NFL start Sunday at Denver.
This kind of sums up what fans are expecting:
Over/Under on Patrick Mahomes passing stats this week @ Denver.— Derek Roberts (@Derek_M_Roberts) December 27, 2017
Yards: 676.5
TD's: 9.5
Completions: 49.5
Those are some tough numbers, but I'd take the over on all of them.
That’s a joke, of course. However, a lot of fans took to social media to express their joy at the news of Mahomes’ first start.
Mahomes, who was the Chiefs’ first-round pick in this year’s draft, completed 34 of 54 passes for 390 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the preseason. He also made a number of dazzling plays.
On Wednesday, the NFL shared what it said was Mahomes’ five best moments from his preseason games. Here is that video:
Starting for the @Chiefs in Week 17 ...— NFL (@NFL) December 27, 2017
TOP 5 @PatrickMahomes5 plays from the preseason! pic.twitter.com/CGip2SgR6w
