Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

In honor of his first start, NFL picked Patrick Mahomes’ top five preseason plays

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

December 27, 2017 01:08 PM

Chiefs fans were just a tad excited on Wednesday about the news that rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes would make his first NFL start Sunday at Denver.

This kind of sums up what fans are expecting:

That’s a joke, of course. However, a lot of fans took to social media to express their joy at the news of Mahomes’ first start.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mahomes, who was the Chiefs’ first-round pick in this year’s draft, completed 34 of 54 passes for 390 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the preseason. He also made a number of dazzling plays.

On Wednesday, the NFL shared what it said was Mahomes’ five best moments from his preseason games. Here is that video:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

    A Chiefs fan jumped out of the bed of a pickup truck and elbow dropped a flaming table on Saturday night. It appeared that he walked away unscathed. Video courtesy of @_tjo_/Twitter.

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 1:58

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots
Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

View More Video